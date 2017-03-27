One of the Nation’s Largest Cinema Chains, Family-Run B&B Theaters, Announces Multi-Site Integration of MediaMation’s MX4D Immersive Theater Seating

admits Heather Blair, Head of Cinema Sales for MediaMation, Inc.. The MX4D theater seating integration will begin this Summer with several others to follow in Q3 and Q4 of 2017.

B&B’s domestic cinema footprint spans 50 locations in Arkansas, Arizona, Kansas, Florida, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.

“B&B is in the midst of developing a preeminent entertainment destination for the millennial moviegoer. In keeping up with the trends, we trusted MediaMation to identify and design the right business model for our business, ” stated Brock Bagby, B&B Theatres Vice President of Programming & Business Development.

Bagby continues, “and select the perfect site to premier our MX4D entertainment capabilities. B&B is looking forward to impressing guests of all ages with a unique and immersive movie-going experience.”

MediaMation and B&B anticipate that the MX4D movie experience will ‘wow’ millennials who search for immersive entertainment experiences. Data has revealed that millennials seek the ultimate — always looking for that premium entertainment experience.

B&B Theaters selected MediaMation for it’s flexible business model and extremely fluid film programming. Hours upon hours of scrutinizing detail goes into synchronizing the motion synergy between the action on the screen and the EFX and motion happening in the MX4D seat.

4D technology has proven to be the leading immersive cinema technology and is rolling out all over the globe. Today, 18,000 MX4D immersive EFX theater seats are available in 160 cinemas worldwide.

This recent partnership between MediaMation and B&B Theaters is only part of MediaMation’s dynamic approach to bolster the MX4D brand throughout the United States. The company’s flexible business model allows them to serve the immediate needs of a cinema chain.

“B&B is excited to add MX4D EFX seating to the movie going experience,” states Dennis McIntire Executive Director of Development & Construction. “MX4D is a completely immersive experience and we feel confident that the customers will seek out this unique new way to enjoy their favorite movies.”

Today, B&B operates theaters in towns of all sizes, and they’ve even opened multiplex theaters in many of the same places that once were home to our old-time single-screen and twin theaters. And Elmer Bills, Jr., continues to maintain a home in Salisbury, MO, where the Lyric-the theater where his parents met-stands proudly as a town landmark.

“We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with MediaMation for years to come,” remarks Bagby.