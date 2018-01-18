One in Three Atom Tickets Customers Use Mobile Order Concessions, Popcorn Tops The List

PRESS RELEASE

January 18, 2018 – Los Angeles – Atom Tickets is a first-of-its-kind social movie ticketing app and the only way for movie fans to pre-order concessions including drinks, popcorn, candy and more from their phone. In honor of National Popcorn Day and to celebrate Atom’s most popular pre-ordered concession in a special one-day offer for moviegoers on January 19*: Atom users will be treated to a free popcorn of any size when they purchase a movie ticket at select theaters using Chase Pay. Atom is also excited to introduce a new specialty popcorn to the menu at select Regal Cinemas theatres– the new fan-favorite Cheetos Popcorn.

With one in three Atom customers pre-ordering concessions and popcorn being the most popular, here are a few more interesting facts about America’s favorite movie snack (based on internal data from 2017):

Those who ordered the most popcorn saw these movies (in order of volume): Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Star Wars: The Last Jedi Beauty and the Beast Wonder Woman It

Those who ordered the most popcorn live in these cities: New York City (locals order three times more popcorn than the runner up) Los Angeles Miami

The top three most popular popcorn seasoning includes these flavors: White Cheddar Nacho Cheese Kettle Corn



Don’t think for a moment that a handful will do because regardless of movie, city or flavor, large is the most preferred size for popcorn orders.

“With the mobile food ordering trend exploding, it’s no coincidence that pre-ordering concessions with a movie ticket is starting to take off. We know moviegoers are used to buying food at the theater out of habit, but we’ve made it such an easy and seamless part of the ticket buying process that we’re seeing more and more people use it,” said Amber Tarshis, Head of Marketing at Atom Tickets. “We hope our free popcorn offer will inspire even more people to try pre-ordering their concessions. If you have the opportunity to pre-order the new Cheetos Popcorn, do it!”

Atom Tickets re-imagines the most convenient way for users to plan a night out at the movies, including pre-ordering your favorite concessions. The free app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help moviegoers make the best decision on what to see. App users may then invite friends (via their contact lists or Facebook) to purchase their own tickets and join them with a few easy taps.

At the theater, users skip the box office lines and go directly to the ticket attendants and Atom express concession lanes where they simply scan a QR code on Atom-branded tablets to redeem their order. Atom’s innovative platform keeps all plans, messages, payment and tickets in one convenient place—your phone.

Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and online at atomtickets.com. Nearly 4 million monthly users rely on the service to buy movie tickets across the U.S. in major theater chains including AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Southern Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, B&B Theatres and more.