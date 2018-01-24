Oscar Bump: Best Picture Nominees See Sales Uptick on Fandango

Their official press release:

Fandango reports that the seven Academy Award Best Picture nominees currently in the theatrical window saw a boost in ticket sales since the Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning. The two films currently in the home entertainment window, “Get Out” and “Dunkirk,” also saw an uptick in sales on Fandango’s premium on-demand video service, FandangoNOW. Both films are returning to the big screen this week.

Fandango compared the Best Picture nominees’ total sales for the entire day of Monday, January 22nd (the day prior to the Oscar nominations announcement) to their total sales for the entire day of Tuesday, January 23rd (day of announcement). The below outlines the sales increases by percentage:

Now Playing in Theaters (via Fandango):

“The Shape of Water” 241% “Lady Bird” 102% “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” 100% “Phantom Thread” 69% “Call Me by Your Name” 56% “Darkest Hour” 46% “The Post” 46%

Now Playing on FandangoNOW:

“Get Out” 114% “Dunkirk” 78%

“Earning a Best Picture Oscar nomination is a major achievement, and the recognition is also a fantastic way for smaller films to find a much larger audience,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Fandango moviegoers are eager to see all the awards contenders in theaters or at home prior to this year’s March 4 ceremony.”

