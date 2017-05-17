Participant Media Forms Output Deal with Nordisk Film Distribution

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES/CANNES (May 17, 2017) – As Participant Media expands its global film distribution network, the company has entered a multi-year output agreement with Nordisk Film Distribution for its films produced via Amblin Partners. The deal covers the Scandinavian territories of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. The deal builds off a similar arrangement with eOne, for distribution in the United Kingdom, Benelux, Spain and Australia/New Zealand.

This newly formed output deal includes José Padilha’s Untitled Entebbe Project and Rupert Wyatt’s sci-fi thriller Captive State.

“Nordisk Film is a leader in the Scandinavian market place and we are thrilled to establish a long-term partnership with them,” said Participant’s CEO David Linde. “Their talented marketing and distribution teams, combined with the increasing audience demand for a connection to real social action, will provide an even greater platform for our company.”

“We are extremely excited to have made this output agreement that strengthens our direct cooperation with Participant Media,” commented Nordisk Film Distribution’s President Kenneth Wiberg. “Their line-up is very strong and we look forward to bringing these meaningful and entertaining quality films to the Scandinavian market.”

Nordisk Film and Participant Media have had a strong relationship for years, working together on numerous past releases. Upcoming Participant titles Nordisk Film will be releasing include Wonder, starring Jacob Tremblay and Julia Roberts, and Ric Roman Waugh’s Shot Caller.

Today’s announcement follows Participant’s agreement to have Lionsgate represent the international rights to Participant’s upcoming slate of narrative feature films and select documentaries.

The deal was negotiated by Krista Wegener and Gabriel Brakin on behalf of Participant Media, Peter Philipsen and Christopher Seidelin for Nordisk Film Distribution, and Maitreya Yasuda and Christian Perala of Lionsgate.