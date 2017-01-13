Phillip Couch Promoted to Executive Vice President Food & Beverage for Cinemark

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jan. 13, 2017– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leading motion picture exhibitor, announced today that Phillip Couch has been promoted to Executive Vice President Food & Beverage. In this role, Phillip will oversee all food and beverage categories, concepts and initiatives throughout Cinemark’s domestic circuit comprising 339 theatres.

“Phillip is a valuable contributor to the Cinemark executive team and has been instrumental in the development and implementation of our food and beverage strategy,” states Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s Chief Executive Officer. “Under Phillip’s leadership, Cinemark’s domestic concession per cap has increased nearly 22% since 2013 driven by his wealth of food & beverage experience, innovative spirit, and ability to execute with his outstanding team. We are pleased to promote Phillip in recognition of his significant impact on Cinemark’s success with our food & beverage initiatives.”

Phillip joined Cinemark in January 2014 after spending more than 15 years with the Coca-Cola Company in a variety of roles, including Senior National Account Executive and Strategic Partnership Marketing.