Phoenix Theatres Entertainment Opening New Luxury Movie Theatre in Downtown Scranton, PA

PRESS RELEASE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2017 —-Phoenix Theatres Entertainment, LLC is proud to announce the opening of its new luxury movie theatre and bistro in downtown Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Iron Horse Movie Bistro is an upscale, concierge style theatre showing first run movies in 8 exquisitely designed auditoriums. The Bistro in the lobby has a full bar featuring draft and local craft beers, wines and specialty cocktails, and will also offer freshly cooked small plate food items that will compliment the movie going experience. The over 30,000 square foot facility will be open to the public every day of the year. The Bistro and bar will be available during regular theatre operating hours to all theatre patrons and all individuals whether they have a movie ticket or not. The Bistro and bar will be open for lunch through late evening every day of the week.

The eight newly designed auditoriums will be furnished with custom made leather, electric reclining seats, with extra padding for comfort and style. The attached trays will be for eating snacks, appetizers, small plates or the alcoholic drink of your choice, prepared by the Bistro. The new leather reclining seats are the latest trend in movie theatres around the country. They are the most comfortable seats among any area theatre and are assured to make your movie going experience a pleasurable one.

In addition to the Bistro and bar offerings, regular theatre fare will also be available. Coke products, Orville Redenbacher popcorn served with real butter, candy and other items will be offered to all.

Admission prices including our Tuesday Bargain Day, drink and food menus, free parking information and much more is available on our website at Ironhorsemoviebistro.com.

The screens will be wall to wall and the digital sound system will be of the highest quality. The digital projection system will present movies in both 2-D and 3-D. The comfortable reclining chairs and expanded row spacing will allow for you to relax, stretch out and enjoy the movie, while enjoying a wide variety of food items and alcoholic beverages.

With online reservations, individuals, couples, families or groups will be able to assure great reserved seating for any movie, at any time. We suggest advanced, online purchasing of your tickets as we expect most shows will sell out in advance before the actual showtime, especially on weekends. Most film titles will be available for sale online 3-4 days in advance.

The theatre will offer a loyalty program, Motion Picture Points, to reward regular customers with free movies based on their purchases of tickets, food and drinks in the theatre and bistro. Free membership will be available at the Concierge desk. Gift cards are available for all occasions and the theatre will be available for private rentals, corporate events and birthday parties for all ages.

The theatre will be completely handicap accessible with special equipment to assist moviegoers who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind or with low vision. Handicap companion seating is available in every auditorium.

The Iron Horse Movie Bistro is proud to announce the introduction Phoenix Theatres first “PTX” auditorium. The “Phoenix Theatres X-perience” is the only auditorium in NEPA to offer “at your seat food and beverage service”. All patrons will have servers specifically assigned to take their food and beverage order, serve them their order and collect their tab, all while the patron stays seated in their leather, electric “love seat” recliners. The “PTX” auditorium features the only NEC laser projection system in the state of Pennsylvania. The 9.1 premium digital sound system features surround sound, including ceiling speakers. The “PTX” auditorium will offer both 2D and 3D films.

“The city of Scranton and the surrounding NEPA area will finally have a luxury theatre unlike any other currently available to them. The Bistro and Bar will also serve non movie going customers every day of the week” says Phil Zacheretti, President & CEO of Phoenix Theatres Entertainment.

Located in the previous Steamtown 8 Theatre space across from the Marketplace at Steamtown in downtown Scranton, the theater will be easily accessible from all areas of the county. No other theatre like it currently exists in the market. Four hours of free parking will be available in the Electric City parking structure on Penn Avenue, with validation inside the theatre with ticket purchase.

“We are so proud to be able to offer this type of theater to the city, county and surrounding area. The small plates offered will be chef driven and the drinks will be among the best in Scranton. You have never been able to experience a movie like this before in the greater Scranton area” Zacheretti said.