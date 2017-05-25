Piero Fumagalli to Receive 2017 UNIC Achievement Award

Piero Fumagalli to Receive 2017 UNIC Achievement Award

Author Published May 25, 2017 Comments 0

PRESS RELEASE

img description

BRUSSELS, NEW YORK – 26 May 2017: Piero Fumagalli, Founder and CEO of Arcadia Cinema, has been named as the 2017 recipient of the UNIC Achievement Award, given each year to an outstanding person for their dedication and service to European cinema exhibition. The Award will be presented as part of the CineEurope Awards Ceremony on Thursday 22 June at the Centre Convencions Internacional Barcelona (CCIB) in Barcelona, Spain.

Piero Fumagalli founded the Arcadia Cinema chain in 1997, since which time he has developed multiplexes across four locations in Northern Italy.

Under his leadership, Arcadia Cinema has continued to reinvent itself, providing cutting-edge and ever-more immersive cinematic experiences to its audience. The cinema chain was the first in Italy to turn digital in the 2000s and over the years has been consistently at the forefront of innovation in cinema, being amongst the early adopters of immersive sound and laser technology.

With an eye to the history of the industry, Piero also maintained 70mm projectors in his cinemas, with the state of the art ENERGIA auditorium tailor-built for 70mm presentations and considered by Italian film enthusiasts as one of the greatest big screen experiences in the country.

Everything at Arcadia Cinema, from the seats that he helped designing to astounding diversity he offers to his customers, reflects his personal vision of cinema-going and continued efforts to engage and connect with his audience in more innovative and personal ways.

Welcoming the announcement of the Award, Phil Clapp, President of UNIC said:

“Piero Fumagalli has proved to be a true visionary in the Italian and European cinema industry. A true pioneer of innovation, he has demonstrated an enormous dedication to improving the cinema-going experience through cutting-edge experiences and technologies.

This Award in some small way recognizes his passion for the big screen experience and his invaluable contribution to our sector.”

Tags ARCADIA, CineEurope, Italy, UNIC Category Exhibition News Views 16
Boxoffice Staff

Related posts

Cinemeccanica Debuts ESPARENA, the First Cinema Gaming Platform
Bardan Cinema Establishes Strategic Partnership with TK Architects to Develop State-of-the-Art Cinemas in the Americas and Caribbean
Christie Announces Retirement of Gerry Remers, Christie Canada President & COO
Barco Lobby Experience At ShowBiz Cinemas Wins Bronze APEX Award At Digital Signage Expo
Wanda Cinema Line Selects Dolby Atmos And Dolby Digital Cinema Processors For New Cinema Screens In China In 2016
National Amusements Announces USHIO as Their Exclusive Worldwide Provider of Xenon Bulbs

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *