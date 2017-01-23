QSC Announces First QSC Certified Theatres

PRESS RELEASE

Costa Mesa, CA (January 23, 2017) – QSC, the cinema industry’s leading supplier of cinema exhibition solutions, announces the first “QSC Certified” theatres. QSC Certified Theatres are equipped with complete sound systems from QSC, and meet a set of technical guidelines for equipment, projection, acoustics, and room design, to ensure an outstanding moviegoing experience.

The very first QSC Certified Theatre was screen 6 of the Kinopolis Mathäser Filmpalast in Munich, Germany, which opened in August, 2016. The first two U.S.-based QSC Certified Theatres are Goodrich Theatres Kendall 11 GDX in Oswego, Illinois and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema theatre in Ashburn, Virginia.

The QSC Certified Theatre at the Mathäser Filmpalast also happens to be one of the world’s largest Dolby® Atmos® cinemas, with 835 seats and a 20.6-meter wide screen, providing an outstanding image and sound experience to moviegoers. The entire theatre is controlled and monitored using Q-SYS®, QSC’s powerful networked audio platform. Installed in the theatre are 23 QSC DPA-Q amplifiers and 50 powerful QSC loudspeakers, controlled and monitored on a network by a Q-SYS Core 500i processor. In addition to the new 4K projection system, an entirely new LED light concept was deployed as part of an extensive design and outfitting plan. The system was installed by CinemaNext, the European specialist for cinema exhibitor services.

The Goodrich Theatres Kendall 11 GDX complex in Oswego, Illinois has 11 screens which have been recently renovated with all QSC cinema sound systems, including a premium large format room featuring GDX (Kendall’s own Giant Digital Experience), luxury rocking seats, and Dolby® Atmos. The GDX room is also the first QSC Certified Theatre in North America.

Cinemas are becoming far more than just a place to see a movie, and there’s no better example of this than Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The location at One Loudoun Center in Ashburn, Virginia features nine screens including QSC-Certified Theatre A, a 222 seat room equipped with Dolby Atmos and QSC sound, including Q-SYS control. The One Loudoun site in Ashburn, Virginia is franchise-owned and was installed by Moving Image Technologies, a QSC dealer based in Fountain Valley, California.

Participants in the QSC Certified Theatre Program are offered a comprehensive marketing program to help them let the public know that there is a QSC Certified Theatre at their site. The entire program is free, and there is no annual licensing fee to achieve or maintain “QSC Certified” status.

“We’re very proud of our first three Certified Theatres, which affirms that our cinema customers are dedicated to providing their patrons with the very best movie experience,” says Barry Ferrell, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for QSC, as well as the head of the cinema business unit for the company. “Creating a top-quality moviegoing experience has always been the ultimate goal for QSC and our theatre partners and dealers around the world. Achieving this is often just a matter of paying attention to the details and adhering to a lot of well-known best practices of good cinema design and installation.”