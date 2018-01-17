QSC Announces Two New Flyable Subwoofers

PRESS RELEASE

QSC Headquarters, Costa Mesa, CA (January 16, 2018) – QSC, LLC, a leading global manufacturer of cinema solutions, introduces the SB-118F and SB-218F new flyable subwoofers designed for low frequency enhancement in Cinema applications. The subwoofers feature integrated handles and eight built-in mounting points making them ideal for safe and easy suspension from ceilings or walls.

The SB-118F has a single 18-inch driver, and the SB-218F has two 18-inch drivers. Both subwoofers can be safely suspended close to the ceiling so that interior décor is minimally affected.

“This new addition to our loudspeaker lineup provides Cinema owners a cost-effective subwoofer especially suited for today’s popular immersive sound applications,” says Barry Ferrell, senior vice president and chief strategy officer for QSC. “Both models feature a 4-ohm impedance rating, so one can use a smaller amplifier to get maximum performance at a lower total cost.”

The SB-118F/218F covers the frequency range from 37 Hz to 230 Hz and reaches high output performance with 800W/1600W continuous power rating. The custom 800 watt, 18″ transducers feature large 4″ (101 mm) voice coils and a multi-vented pole piece to ensure cool operation, even at high power levels. These loudspeakers feature two connector types for added flexibility during installation: Neutrik Speak-on for quick connect/disconnect, and traditional barrier strip connectors for ease of termination in the field.

SB-118F and SB-218F are relatively small and cost-effective, yet powerful subwoofers designed for seamless installation. www.qsc.com/cinema

High Resolution Images

http://bit.ly/2DCT7Oo

***

About QSC, LLC –

QSC 50 and Forward celebrates a company founded over five decades ago, now a globally recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award winning high performance audio products including power amplifiers, loudspeakers, digital mixers, digital signal processors (DSP), and the Q-SYS™ networked audio, video and control platform. Uniquely leveraging a broad range of technologies located under one roof, QSC products outperform the sum of their parts by delivering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate and cinema customers worldwide. #qscmoments