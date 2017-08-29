QSC Wins Third Consecutive Cinema Manufacturer of the Year Award

PRESS RELEASE —

QSC Headquarters, Costa Mesa, CA (August 29, 2017) – For the third year in a row, QSC Cinema was honored with the prestigious “Teddy” Award, an annual award voted by dealer members of the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA). The award recognizes the ICTA Manufacturer who best exemplifies the progressive principles of product development, and provides the dealers with service and up-to- date technical and sales information, while supporting the status of their product without qualification. The Teddy Award was presented to QSC at the recent annual ICTA Convention in Berlin, Germany.

“It is extremely gratifying to be recognized by our loyal Dealers in this way,” says Barry Ferrell, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of QSC. “Excellence is something we strive for at QSC, and this type of recognition is an indication that we are progressing toward our goal of providing the best products, service, and support for our customers and their end-customers.” Ferrell also heads the Cinema business unit for QSC.

This is the fourth time that QSC has won this honor, and the first time in the history of the award that a manufacturer has won it three consecutive years in a row. In September 2016, QSC acquired Ultra Stereo Labs (USL), who had won the Teddy award six times.

The International Cinema Technology Association is a global network of professionals in the motion picture industry. Members of the ICTA are those companies that manufacture, service and create the equipment that goes into movie theatres. www.icta-web.com.