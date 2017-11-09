Regal Awarded Great Place to Work Certification for the Third Year in a Row

Regal Entertainment Group employees completed over 763 surveys, resulting in a 90 percent confidence level. Anonymous survey results showed remarkable satisfaction levels from employees, recognizing Regal’s star status in categories like “great atmosphere,” “great communication,” and “great bosses.” A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/regal-entertainment-group.

“We applaud Regal Entertainment Group for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work’s Certification Program. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace – critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Regal Entertainment Group should take into account as an indicator of high performance.”

Regal’s impressive survey metrics indicate high performance in employee engagement and workplace satisfaction. The organization will continue to monitor employee feedback moving forward, in an effort to meet its team’s needs and promote strong business performance.