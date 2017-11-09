Regal Awarded Great Place to Work Certification for the Third Year in a Row

Author Published November 9, 2017 Comments 0

PRESS RELEASE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Entertainment Group, a leading motion picture exhibitor owning and operating one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, has received the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification. This distinguished award recognizes Regal’s ongoing ability to provide an outstanding workplace for its team, as the company claims its third certification. Independent analysts survey employees nationwide, and select top-performing companies, repeatedly recognizing Regal’s standout results.

“We are proud to see such positive feedback from our team members, and know that this certification is possible thanks to their dedication and effort,” said Randy Smith, Chief Administrative Officer & Counsel at Regal Entertainment Group.  “An amazing business performance starts with an amazing team, and we continue to be the only movie exhibitor to receive this certification, thanks to our team who cares so much for Regal.”

Regal Entertainment Group employees completed over 763 surveys, resulting in a 90 percent confidence level. Anonymous survey results showed remarkable satisfaction levels from employees, recognizing Regal’s star status in categories like “great atmosphere,” “great communication,” and “great bosses.” A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/regal-entertainment-group.

“We applaud Regal Entertainment Group for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work’s Certification Program. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace – critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Regal Entertainment Group should take into account as an indicator of high performance.”

Regal’s impressive survey metrics indicate high performance in employee engagement and workplace satisfaction. The organization will continue to monitor employee feedback moving forward, in an effort to meet its team’s needs and promote strong business performance.

