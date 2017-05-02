Regal Gives You a Boost This Summer with Disney Movie Rewards

PRESS RELEASE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Entertainment Group, a leading motion picture exhibitor owning and operating one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, today announces an exclusive offer with Disney Movie Rewards. Regal Crown Club members that link their card to Disney Movie Rewards will receive bonus points from both programs when they see Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (opening May 5), Disney/Jerry Bruckheimer Films’ Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (opening May 26) and Disney·Pixar’s Cars 3 (opening June 16) this summer.

“These three movies are some of the most highly anticipated moviegoing experiences of the summer,” said Kelly Hawkins, Vice President of Loyalty Marketing at Regal Entertainment Group. “We are truly excited to bring our Crown Club members this great opportunity to receive extra credits for seeing the movies they love.”

This program kicks off with a bang with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Friday, May 5, where linked members will receive 100 Disney Movie Rewards Bonus Points. With each subsequent visit, moviegoers can receive incremental points from both programs. Moviegoers who see all three eligible titles will earn 1,000 Regal Crown Club points, a free small popcorn and with a linked account, 2,000 Disney Movie Rewards Bonus Points which is enough points to redeem for a DVD or Blu-ray Combo Pack from a wide selection of great Disney movies.

See one of the qualifying movies and earn 100 Disney Movie Rewards Bonus Points

See two of the qualifying movies and earn 1,000 Regal Crown Club points, as well as 100 Disney Movie Rewards Bonus Points

See all three of the qualifying movies and receive 1,000 Regal Crown Club points, a free small popcorn and 2,000 Disney Movie Rewards Bonus Points

Through the industry-leading Regal Crown Club, approximately 12-million active members each year accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks and movies. Free membership is also available at the box office or online at http://www.regmovies.com/Crown-Club.