Regal Popcorn Sales to Support the Military on Veterans Day

Regal Popcorn Sales to Support the Military on Veterans Day

Author Published November 1, 2017 Comments 0

PRESS RELEASE

 KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Entertainment Group, a leading motion picture exhibitor owning and operating one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, will show its appreciation for military men and women this Veterans Day. As an act of gratitude, Regal will donate a portion of each large popcorn sale to the Gary Sinise Foundation, a nonprofit organization serving military personnel and their families.

Image Source: Regal Entertainment Group

“Veterans Day is an opportunity to give back to the individuals who work tirelessly to protect our freedom and security,” said Randy Smith, Chief Administrative Officer and Counsel at Regal Entertainment Group. “Regal is thankful for our men and women in uniform, and we are honored to partner with the Gary Sinise Foundation to support veterans and their families.”

On November 11, Veterans Day, Regal will donate $1 of every large popcorn sale to the Gary Sinise Foundation. The Gary Sinise Foundation’s Mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities.  For additional information, please visit www.regmovies.com/promotions/Gary-Sinise-Foundation.

Tags Regal, Regal Entertainment Group Category Exhibition News Views 51
Boxoffice Staff

Related posts

Cinemeccanica Debuts ESPARENA, the First Cinema Gaming Platform
Bardan Cinema Establishes Strategic Partnership with TK Architects to Develop State-of-the-Art Cinemas in the Americas and Caribbean
Christie Announces Retirement of Gerry Remers, Christie Canada President & COO
Barco Lobby Experience At ShowBiz Cinemas Wins Bronze APEX Award At Digital Signage Expo
Wanda Cinema Line Selects Dolby Atmos And Dolby Digital Cinema Processors For New Cinema Screens In China In 2016
National Amusements Announces USHIO as Their Exclusive Worldwide Provider of Xenon Bulbs

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *