Regal Popcorn Sales to Support the Military on Veterans Day

PRESS RELEASE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Entertainment Group, a leading motion picture exhibitor owning and operating one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, will show its appreciation for military men and women this Veterans Day. As an act of gratitude, Regal will donate a portion of each large popcorn sale to the Gary Sinise Foundation, a nonprofit organization serving military personnel and their families.

“Veterans Day is an opportunity to give back to the individuals who work tirelessly to protect our freedom and security,” said Randy Smith, Chief Administrative Officer and Counsel at Regal Entertainment Group. “Regal is thankful for our men and women in uniform, and we are honored to partner with the Gary Sinise Foundation to support veterans and their families.”

On November 11, Veterans Day, Regal will donate $1 of every large popcorn sale to the Gary Sinise Foundation. The Gary Sinise Foundation’s Mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities. For additional information, please visit www.regmovies.com/promotions/Gary-Sinise-Foundation.