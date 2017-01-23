Regal Rewards Top Crown Club Members With FREE Popcorn Every Week In 2017

PRESS RELEASE

Top member at every Regal Cinemas to be rewarded for their loyalty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Entertainment Group, a leading motion picture exhibitor owning and operating one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, today announces that Regal is rewarding the top Crown Club members from each of the Regal Cinemas across the country. In celebration of a successful relaunch of the Crown Club in 2016, the winners will receive a free popcorn each week for all of 2017.

“Our members and fans have voted overwhelmingly that the Regal Crown Club is the preferred loyalty program in our industry. With approximately 12-million active members, no other loyalty program in our industry comes close to our size and scope. The Crown Club has been a true success since the relaunch in early 2016, giving our members more choices and more rewards,” said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal Entertainment Group. “We are excited to start 2017 by thanking and recognizing our most loyal fans and will continue to look for innovative ways to reward all of our loyal moviegoers throughout the year.”

These top members were selected due to their loyal visitation to our Regal Cinemas across the country throughout 2016. For this achievement, they are being gifted with a free small popcorn each week in 2017. This bonus will be loaded on the individuals’ Crown Club card for them to redeem and enjoy each week to show our appreciation for their loyalty. For a full list of all winners by location, please visit http://www.regmovies.com/promotions/RegalWinnersRow.

“Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry-leading loyalty program, we continue to look for new ways to recognize our top members,” said Kelly Hawkins, Vice President of Loyalty at Regal Entertainment Group. “After a successful 2016, we wanted to reward those top Crown Club members who make Regal their home theatre choice for moviegoing.”

Regal fans are encouraged to like Regal Cinemas’ Facebook page and download the Regal Movies app. Moviegoers can program their favorite theatre and purchase tickets all from their mobile device. The Regal app also gives patrons the ability to upload their Regal Crown Club card straight to their phone for easy access while on-the-go. Through the industry-leading Regal Crown Club, members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks and movies. Free membership is available at the box office or online at http://www.regmovies.com/Crown-Club.