Revolutionary EclairColor HDR Cinema Technology To Take Center Stage at 72nd Annual Congrès de la Fédération Nationale des Cinémas Français

Paris (France), 13 Septembrer 2017/ Ymagis Group, the European specialist in digital technologies for the cinema industry (Ymagis Group – FR0011471291, YMAGIS, PEA-PME), announced today that it will be presenting its revolutionary EclairColorTM HDR cinema technology at the upcoming Fédération Nationale des Cinémas Français (FNCF) convention in Deauville (France).

Two special presentations will take place at the Centre International de Deauville’s Michel d’Ornano Auditorium at 5:30 pm on Tuesday 26 September and 9:15 am Wednesday 27 September. Technical presentations of the technology will be held in parallel in the Lexington Room (CID – Level -2) at 12:45 pm & 3:30 pm Tuesday (26 Sept.) and 11 am & 5:15 pm Wednesday (27 Sept.). The EclairColor presentations will be open to all FNCF convention delegates upon presentation of their badge.

“Having debuted EclairColor at last year’s FNCF convention to great acclaim, it is with tremendous pride that we’ll be presenting our HDR (high dynamic range) cinema technology under optimal conditions this year in the CID’s spectacular 1,497-seat auditorium with its 20-m wide screen,” said Ymagis Group CEO & co-founder Jean Mizrahi. “Thanks to our partners, Barco and Sony Digital Cinema 4K, both exhibitors and distributors will have the opportunity to view content with unprecedented image quality, finer details and greater color fidelity.”

“Since its launch just last year, we have seen a record rollout of our EclairColor solution with 46 equipped cinemas in France, including the latest installations at the Mégarama Bordeaux Bastide, Mégarama Villeneuve-la-Garenne and the Ciné-Jaude in Clermont-Ferrand,” added Maxime Rigaud, Managing Director of CinemaNext France & Africa. “This technology provides exhibitors across France the opportunity to offer their audiences an incomparable cinema experience with an added dimension. The added technical and artistic benefits are clearly visible to all, and we have made the technology compatible with a range of existing projection systems.”

Adaptable to all types of cinemas, from arthouse to the largest multiplexes, EclairColor enhances the big screen experience with more brightness, crisper images, greater depth of field, and more density. The EclairColor solution features heightened contrast and greater color fidelity to better reflect the original artistic intent of the film’s creative teams, while exhibitors can screen both EclairColor and standard (DCI) content.