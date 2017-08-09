Robert D. Copple, former CEO and COO of Cinemark Holdings Inc., Joins D-BOX Technologies Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Aug. 9, 2017) – D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive motion cinema seating technology, announced that Mr. Robert D. Copple was elected to the company’s Board of Directors effective immediately.

From 2014 to 2016, Mr. Copple was President and COO of Cinemark Holdings Inc., a leading domestic and international motion picture exhibitor owned by Cinemark Holdings, Inc. operating throughout the U.S. and Latin America. Previously, he served the company as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer during 14 years where he helped structure the company’s 2007 public offering and managed the acquisition of the Century and Rave movie theatre groups, the Madison Dearborn buyout, and the formation of NCM, DCIP, and Fathom. In February 2016, Mr. Copple decided to pursue personal interests and it was time for him to turn the page on an important chapter of his career.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Copple to our Board of Directors,” said Jean Lamarre, D-BOX Technologies Chairman of the Board. “His extensive experience in the theatrical and entertainment industry combined with his proven leadership skills and expertise with publicly-traded companies will add valuable depth to our Board as we continue to build long-term sustainable value for our shareholders.”

In addition to his new role with D-BOX, Mr. Copple is also serving on the Board of two private companies.