Roger Harris Joins RealD As Managing Director of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Roger Harris has joined RealD Inc. as Managing Director of Europe, Middle East, Africaand Russia (EMEAR). Harris will be responsible for overseeing sales and administration of all EMEAR territories and will report directly to Travis Reid, Chief Operating Officer of RealD. His official start date is February 27, 2017 and he will be based out of RealD Europe’sheadquarters in the UK.
Harris is a highly respected industry executive with a vast knowledge of the entertainment business having worked in exhibition and distribution for over 25 years. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer for Odeon Cinemas and UCI Cinemas Group overseeing the UK and Ireland. He was appointed Managing Director of UCI Cinemas Ltd in 2002 following a successful early career in marketing and operations during the rapid expansion of Famous Players in Canada.
“Roger is a well-known leader in our industry with a wealth of experience, skills and established relationships,” said Reid. “He recognizes and understands the value 3D brings to the cinema industry and will work closely with our exhibition and distribution partners to continue to expand and maximize the potential of 3D, the RealD cinema platform and RealD’s Premium Large Format (PLF) offering throughout the growing EMEAR territories. We are thrilled to have him as part of the RealD team.”
“I have seen the impact RealD has had on cinema and the movie going experience,” said Harris. “I look forward to being part of this market leading company that continues to innovate and deliver game changing cinema technology to audiences worldwide.”
