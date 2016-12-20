‘Rogue One’ Crosses $300M Worldwide

Star Wars: Rogue One finished the job on Monday, crossing the $300 million mark at the global box office following a weekend that netted the Star Wars spin-off a total of $290 million worldwide. The film has grossed $172.7 million in North America and $150.8 million overseas through Monday.

Top markets at this point in release include the United Kingdom ($24.7M), Germany ($13.6M), Australia ($12.2M), France ($11.6M), Japan ($8.9M), Brazil ($6M), Russia ($6M), Mexico ($5.6M), and Spain ($5M).