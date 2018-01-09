Rolando Rodriguez Appointed to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin System Board of Directors

PRESS RELEASE

Milwaukee, January 9, 2018…Marcus Theatres is pleased to announce that Rolando Rodriguez, the company’s chairman, president and CEO, has been appointed to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin System Board of Directors. Rodriguez previously served on the board for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation. In this role, he helped champion many fundraising initiatives, including spearheading the annual Marcus Hollywood Movie Night, which raised $104,000 in 2017.

“It is truly an honor to accept this new opportunity with Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, an organization that has touched me both personally and professionally,” said Rodriguez. “I am excited to work closely with my fellow board members and the amazing team at Children’s to make a difference in the community. As I transition to this new role, I thank the foundation leadership for their tremendous work and look forward to our continued collaboration through Hollywood Movie Night and more!”

Rodriguez oversees the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States. With a tireless focus on strategic execution and growth, he has led significant capital investment activity, deepened customer relationships, and introduced innovative pricing strategies, all while remaining focused on serving the communities where Marcus Theatres associates live and work. Rodriguez begins his new role on the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin System Board of Directors in January.

“Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin depends on strong business and community leaders to guide and support our work on behalf of kids in the community,” said Peggy Troy, CEO, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

“We have been privileged to have the support of The Marcus Corporation and the Marcus family for many years, and are now pleased to welcome Rolando Rodriguez to our system board of directors. Rolando’s participation will bring both passion and valuable insight to our work.”

In addition to his role on the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin System Board, Rodriguez is a member of the executive board of directors of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) and serves on the board of directors for Rave LLC Holdings, the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation and the Milwaukee Development Corporation.