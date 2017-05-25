‘Rough Night’ Advanced Screenings Held Tuesday Night with Surprise Appearances

Sony’s upcoming R-rated comedy Rough Night held special advanced screenings in 20 cities across the country Tuesday night. Making surprise appearances were director and co-writer Lucia Aniello and co-writer Paul W. Downs at the Chicago screening, co-stars Jillian Bell and Colton Haynes at the Los Angeles screening, and co-star Ryan Cooper in New York City.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, and Ilana Glazer, the film follows five best friends during a bachelorette party when things go awry. It hopes to follow in the footsteps of other $100+ million female-driven R-rated comedies of recent years, such as Bad MomsTrainwreckBridesmaids, and The Heat. The film will be released on June 16.

“We wanted to make a big, fun comedy, but the thing that we kept coming back to was the idea of making it real, and that meant creating characters that felt like people we’ve known and friendships we’ve had,” Aniello said in a press release. “I’m so excited that audiences are responding in this way, and that people don’t just laugh at these girls, but root for them as if they were their own friends.”

