Screenvision Announces Jurors for First Hegarty Advertising in Cinema Excellence Awards

New York, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2018 – Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, today announced the seven jurors for the highly anticipated Hegarty ACE (Advertising in Cinema Excellence) Awards. The Awards celebrate the most creative campaigns running in cinema, and will consider advertisements or content that launched through Screenvision Media’s Front + Center cinema program. The panel will officially be introduced during the Adweek Brand Storytelling event, taking place this week at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

The esteemed panel of jurors will be led by Sir John Hegarty, Creative Chair in Residence at Screenvision Media, and will consist of Colleen DeCourcy, Chief Creative Officer at Wieden+Kennedy; Corinna Falusi, CCO and Partner at Mother; David Droga, Creative Chairman and Founder at Droga5; David Lubars, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer at BBDO; and Scott Donaton, Chief Content Officer at Digitas.

The panel will judge work based off the effectiveness of advertising tactics, greatness of ideas, level of flawless execution, and exceptional creativity. Judges will abstain from any work they either worked on directly or had oversight of in any capacity. Any brand, creative agency, or media agency that was responsible for launching an ad campaign (advertisement or content) in Screenvision Media’s Front + Center cinema program from July 2017 – June 2018 will be eligible.

“The opportunity to collaborate with Sir John Hegarty, around recognizing storytelling excellence has been energizing and inspiring,” said Matt Arden, SVP and executive creative director, Screenvision Media. “We are looking forward to our inaugural awarding of the Hegarty ACE Awards.”

“In this intensely competitive world, creativity is the most cost-effective way of transforming a brand’s fortunes. You ignore it at your peril,” said Sir John Hegarty, creative chair in residence, Screenvision Media.

The grand winner will be awarded the Hegarty ACE Award, along with $1 Million in media consideration in Screenvision Media’s Front + Center cinema program, for any pro-bono or charitable causes for June 2018 – June 2019. The winner will be announced in Cannes in June 2018 at a panel discussion prior to Adweek’s Creative 100 event.

