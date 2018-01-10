Screenvision Media Announces Record Revenue Year

PRESS RELEASE

New York, N.Y., January 10, 2017 — Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, today announced a record year of business, with robust year-over-year organic revenue growth in 2017, including 8% revenue per patron growth, reinforcing the marketplace demand for cinema advertising’s ultimate premium video offering. Screenvision Media’s industry-leading growth was driven by the increased attractiveness of stable and consistent cinema audience scale amongst video media buyers, coupled with the company’s unique offerings and capabilities around storytelling, data and technology.

The box office continued its strength in delivering audiences with its third consecutive $11B year, including blockbusters throughout the year and a buzz-worthy finish with “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Screenvision Media’s strong performance proved valuable to exhibitors as 32 exhibitors signed contracts over the last year, totaling 1,759 screens, and bringing the company’s total screen count to over 14,800, its highest since 2011. This includes B&B Theatres and Regency Theatres, increasing valuable ad inventory in top DMAs including Los Angeles, Dallas and Kansas City. As broadcast and cable TV continue to experience a decline in viewership, and advertising context is compromised online, cinema’s unrivaled impact is becoming more compelling as an audience replacement vehicle for brands seeking incremental reach within an ever-fragmenting marketplace.

The new long-term agreement with B&B Theatres includes a total of 39 theaters with 263 screens in the Screenvision Media network, plus a further nine theaters with 120 screens in 2021. The agreement also includes additional preshow inventory. “Our partnership with Screenvision Media was an obvious choice as we continue to be impressed by the value and expertise they bring to the table,” said Bob Bagby, president and CEO, B&B Theatres. “We’re especially excited about our future together thanks to Screenvision Media’s exceptional offerings, such as their exhibitor advisory panel, event cinema happenings, Front + Center preshow, and lobby capabilities.”

Regency Theatres has a total of 24 theaters with 193 screens in the Screenvision Media network, 153 of which are in the Los Angeles DMA. The recently signed long-term agreement provides Screenvision Media with added inventory. “Our mission as a company is to enhance the moviegoers’ experience,” said Andrew Golin, VP, Regency Theatres. “Working with Screenvision Media fosters this mission whilst keeping us ahead of the curve, and at the forefront of in-cinema technological innovation.”

“As a company we’re always striving for growth and we couldn’t be any prouder of what we’ve achieved,” said John Partilla, CEO of Screenvision Media. “The resiliency of cinema attendance was demonstrated again in 2017, and our spectacular growth is driven by our ability to continue to increase the adoption of cinema advertising, to replace the declining and missing audience on other platforms. 2018 is looking to be very promising at the box office, and we are already pacing ahead of this past year’s record year. We look to build on this growth with more innovative ways for advertisers to reach and engage with our most valuable audience.”

“We’ve had an incredible year of growth with our exhibitor network as there is great response to our expanded level of exhibitor offerings, and our increased revenues,” said Darryl Schaffer, executive vice president, operations and exhibitor relations, Screenvision Media. “We aim to be the best exhibitor partner and deliver a premium offering to our network, and our 8% revenue per patron growth truly speaks to our commitment and the value we provide. We’re thrilled about these latest signings with two key exhibitor partners.”