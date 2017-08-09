Screenvision Media Brings McLaren – The Story Of Racing Legend Bruce McLaren – To The Big Screen

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2017 – Screenvision Media, in partnership with

Gunpowder & Sky, today announced a one night only screening event in

dozens of U.S. cities for McLaren, the captivating story of Bruce

McLaren, the legendary racing champion, designer, engineer and founder

of the iconic supercar that bears his name. Theater information and

tickets can be found at https://www.mclarenfilmusa.com with additional

locations added daily.

The name McLaren is synonymous with motor racing excellence, and

stands today as a symbol for automotive superiority. Yet what is less

known is the brand’s origins. McLaren recounts the New Zealander’s

life, from his humble beginnings at his father’s auto shop in

Auckland, to revolutionizing Formula One racing by becoming the

youngest driver ever to win a Grand Prix, to his death at 32.

Featuring interviews from his closest friends and family members, the

documentary is an unprecedented window into the life of a true genius.

“Auto enthusiasts across the country have been eagerly awaiting the

release of McLaren, and we’re so pleased to be pairing up with

Gunpowder & Sky to bring this documentary to the big screen this

summer,” said Bernadette McCabe, SVP, Business Strategy, Screenvision

Media. “With lots of original racing footage and interviews, this

documentary will transport you back in time and leave you feeling both

moved and inspired.”

“We’re thrilled to offer automotive enthusiasts, documentary film

fans, and all filmbuffs this special opportunity to see Bruce

McLaren’s compelling story in their local theaters,” said Janet Brown,

Gunpowder & Sky’s EVP Distribution. “Bruce is an automotive icon

whose story is truly inspirational.”

McLaren will hit theaters in select markets on August 17, 2017. For

additional information, film trailers and tickets, please visit

https://www.mclarenfilmusa. com/