Screenvision Media Brings McLaren – The Story Of Racing Legend Bruce McLaren – To The Big Screen
One Night Only Screening Event Hits Movie Theaters in Select Markets August 17
PRESS RELEASE
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2017 – Screenvision Media, in partnership with
Gunpowder & Sky, today announced a one night only screening event in
dozens of U.S. cities for McLaren, the captivating story of Bruce
McLaren, the legendary racing champion, designer, engineer and founder
of the iconic supercar that bears his name. Theater information and
tickets can be found at https://www.mclarenfilmusa.com with additional
locations added daily.
The name McLaren is synonymous with motor racing excellence, and
stands today as a symbol for automotive superiority. Yet what is less
known is the brand’s origins. McLaren recounts the New Zealander’s
life, from his humble beginnings at his father’s auto shop in
Auckland, to revolutionizing Formula One racing by becoming the
youngest driver ever to win a Grand Prix, to his death at 32.
Featuring interviews from his closest friends and family members, the
documentary is an unprecedented window into the life of a true genius.
“Auto enthusiasts across the country have been eagerly awaiting the
release of McLaren, and we’re so pleased to be pairing up with
Gunpowder & Sky to bring this documentary to the big screen this
summer,” said Bernadette McCabe, SVP, Business Strategy, Screenvision
Media. “With lots of original racing footage and interviews, this
documentary will transport you back in time and leave you feeling both
moved and inspired.”
“We’re thrilled to offer automotive enthusiasts, documentary film
fans, and all filmbuffs this special opportunity to see Bruce
McLaren’s compelling story in their local theaters,” said Janet Brown,
Gunpowder & Sky’s EVP Distribution. “Bruce is an automotive icon
whose story is truly inspirational.”
McLaren will hit theaters in select markets on August 17, 2017. For
additional information, film trailers and tickets, please visit
https://www.mclarenfilmusa.
0 Comments
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.