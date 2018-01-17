Screenvision Media and Deadline Hollywood Partner at Sundance Festival on Celebrity Interview Studio

PRESS RELEASE

New York, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2018 – Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, today announced they are collaborating with Deadline Hollywood to bring the Deadline Studio at Sundance 2018 to movie screens across the country.

Deadline will produce the celebrity interview studio where casts, filmmakers, directors and producers of 2018 Sundance Films will share their insights and perspectives; the interviews will be exhibited on Deadline.com. Hyundai is the presenting sponsor of the Deadline Studio, and following the festival, an exclusive in-cinema content piece highlighting Hyundai’s sponsorship will be created by Screenvision Media’s in-house brand studio, 40 FOOT SOLUTIONS. This exclusive content piece will be exhibited across Screenvision Media’s national theater network beginning February 2.

“We’re always striving to bring innovative and creative content to our Front + Center preshow,” said Christine Martino, executive vice president, national ad sales Screenvision Media. “This exciting partnership with Deadline will increase our advertisers’ impact as audiences are given exclusive insight into the talent and storytellers of Sundance.”

“Film festivals are such an amazing place to discover new films and exciting young storytellers,” said Matt Arden, SVP and executive creative director, Screenvision Media. “But diehard movie lovers don’t often find themselves with access to these events, so we’re excited to give our moviegoers and brand partners exclusive access with a peek behind the curtain.”

The Hyundai lounge and Deadline studio will be at VINTO Restaurant, located at the bottom of Main Street in Utah, January 19 – 22.