Screenvision Media Debuts New Upscale Preshow Created Specifically For Premium Art House Theaters

“High-end brands are definitely drawn toward advertising in-cinema. Screenvision Select provides that opportunity to them at premium art house theaters, where the moviegoer demographic aligns with luxury brands’ target audiences,” said Christine Martino, SVP, National Ad Sales, Screenvision Media. “We are pleased to have the new network in place and have received incredibly positive feedback from clients and agencies thus far.”

The art house experience is unlike any other in cinema, the hallmarks of which include luxury amenities, full services dining options, top shelf bars and gourmet concessions, along with independent and award-winning film content. The Screenvision Select preshow will be six to eight minutes in total length, with the flexibility of 30-second exclusive brand partner spots or 90-second content segments.

“This is our first venture in specifically targeting the art house community, and a major move for our company,” said Bernadette McCabe, SVP, Business Strategy, Screenvision Media. “We have an incredibly robust exhibitor network already in place, and with our added art house portfolio of exhibitor partners, we’ll now be able to deliver a targeted affluent audience that premium brands are seeking.”

As part of Screenvision Select’s rollout, New York City-based film distribution company, Bleecker Street, will serve as a debut studio alliance, providing behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from its latest line-up of must-see films.

“As ardent supporters of the specialty marketplace, we’re excited to see Screenvision Media develop such a targeted program as Screenvision Select,” said Tyler DiNapoli, President, Marketing, Media & Research at Bleecker Street. “We look forward to working together with their team in developing direct and custom content pieces appealing to this distinctive and important audience.”

For more information and the latest announcements on Screenvision Media, please visit screenvisionmedia.com.