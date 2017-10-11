Screenvision Media and Kaos Connect Team Up With Speakproductions To Bring New Musical Film, Hello Again To Cinemas Nationwide

PRESS RELEASE

New York, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2017 – Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, in association with KAOS Connect and SPEAKproductions, announced today that it will bring HELLO AGAIN, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa’s Off-Broadway musical, to movie theaters across the country for a limited engagement starting November 8. Theater information and tickets are available at www.helloagainmovietix.com.

The musical feature film, HELLO AGAIN chases 10 fleeting love affairs across 10 periods in New York City history. The pursued becomes pursuer as they spin through daisy-chained vignettes that come together in one soulful circle. Originally produced by Lincoln Center Theatre in 1994, and inspired by Arthur Schnitzler’s controversial 1896 play “La Ronde,” HELLO AGAIN was nominated for eight Drama Desks.

The ensemble cast features six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Emmy Award-winner and Tony nominee Martha Plimpton, Emmy and Drama Desk nominee T.R. Knight, Rumer Willis, Cheyenne Jackson, SAG Award-winner and Grammy nominee Jenna Ushkowitz, Teen Choice Award-winner Tyler Blackburn, Sam Underwood, Nolan Gerard Funk, and Al Calderon. HELLO AGAIN, directed by Tom Gustafson, features a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg and music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa.

SPEAKproductions’ adaptation of HELLO AGAIN epitomizes the power and potential of musical cinema with thrilling performances and an entrancing score. Epic in emotional scope and striking in visual landscape, lovers of Broadway and boundary-pushing storytelling will lose themselves in HELLO AGAIN’s visceral vignettes.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with SPEAKproductions to bring this powerful and insightful film to so many Off-Broadway and film fans across the country,” said Bernadette McCabe, Senior Vice President of Business Strategy at Screenvision Media. “Audiences nationwide will be captivated by Hello Again.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Screenvision Media to help pioneer event cinema for independent film, as we believe in the enduring power of watching a story unfold in a darkened room full of strangers. It’s brought humanity together in a unique way for 100 years and Screenvision Media’s model is especially suited to event movies like HELLO AGAIN,” said Tom Gustafson of SPEAKproductions.