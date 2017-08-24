Screenvision Media Provides Unrivaled Access to College Moviegoers

PRESS RELEASE

New York, N.Y, August 24, 2017 – Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, today announced a fall and spring campus movie program that allows brands to sponsor and take over the movie experience with branded integrations, sampling and on-screen custom content and messaging. The move is part of an enhancement of its college campus network with the Hogan Communications Network, an entertainment-based media and marketing company specializing in the college and young adult markets.

The Hogan Communications Network, comprised of more than 354 college campus movie theaters, provides unrivaled access to influential, hard to reach, tech savvy college students. This powerful college campus movie network spans across 49 states with estimated enrollment of more than 3.7 million students. The Hogan Communications Network further elevates opportunities for brands through the introduction of weekly movie sponsorship opportunities. In addition, brands will have the ability to sponsor an enhanced exclusive movie screening series, which consists of advance screenings of the latest films on 35 campuses eight times per year – four in the fall semester and four in the spring semester.

Prior to each weekly film that airs across the Hogan Communications Network, there is a preshow that includes advertisements and branded entertainment content. When working with Screenvision Media’s branded content studio, 40 FOOT SOLUTIONS, brands will have the opportunity to create custom content to run within the weekly preshow, leading to an even deeper connection with the audience.

The advanced screening sponsorship includes custom content as well as opportunities to create robust custom sampling gift bags and custom events. This complete ownership of the on-campus movie experience provides unparalleled access to an engaged collegiate audience.

“College moviegoers, particularly those living on or near campuses, are a very valuable yet elusive audience for brands. They are tech savvy and influential consumers, and we are excited to be working with Hogan to create even more access to this audience of tastemakers,” said John McCauley, Chief Strategic Development Officer, Screenvision Media. “Hogan Communications Network’s industry-leading program provides the deepest and most robust engagement with college students. We are confident that this offering will be very attractive to brands seeking to drive their business and create the most memorable impression with college students.”

“We are pleased to bring this elevated program to brands through our long-time partner Screenvision Media. We have deep expertise in connecting and engaging with college students, and feel that this program creates a whole new level of access for brands this academic year,” Michael Hogan, President, Hogan Communications.