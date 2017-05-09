Screenvision Media Strengthens Team with Promotions in Multiple Departments

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, N.Y., May 9, 2017 — Coming off a record year of growth, Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, continues to grow and invest in the elevation of its corporate team. Today, the company announced a number of recent promotions across the National Ad Sales and Business Operations Departments, including:

Christine Martino to Executive Vice President, National Ad Sales; from Senior Vice President, National Ad Sales

Andrew Gyves to Senior Vice President, National Ad Sales, Eastern Region; from Vice President, National Ad Sales, Eastern Region

Ryan Barker to Vice President, Business Operations; from Director of Finance and Business Management

“We’re incredibly proud of our team as we continue to drive growth in our sector and bring an increasing number of new advertisers to our 40 foot screen. Christine, Andrew and Ryan are an integral part of our success. We’re excited to recognize their enthusiasm as well as their accomplishments with these well-deserved promotions,” said Katy Loria, Chief Revenue Officer, Screenvision Media. “With increasing market fragmentation and ratings erosion, the opportunity for cinema has never been greater, and our team is well-positioned to evangelize the opportunity.”

Christine Martino oversees Screenvision Media’s national advertising sales team and has been a critical leader within the sales organization during her ten years at the company. Most recently, she managed the New York sales team and prior to that she ran partnership sales. Before joining Screenvision Media, Christine worked in sales at Zoom Media. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Carnegie Mellon University and is based in New York. As EVP, Christine has oversight of Screenvision Media’s national sales offices in NY, Detroit, Chicago and Los Angeles. She reports into Katy Loria, Chief Revenue Officer.

Andrew Gyves joined Screenvision Media three years ago and now manages the Eastern region of National Ad Sales. In his new role, Andrew’s additional responsibilities include oversight of the company’s multicultural offerings and the Screenvision Media lobby network. Prior to Screenvision Media, Andrew spent more than 25 years at CNN where he most recently served as Vice President of Sales, overseeing sales initiatives across television, place-based, digital and online video. He earned his Bachelor’s degree at Manhattan College and is based in New York. Andrew reports into Christine Martino, EVP National Ad Sales.

Ryan Barker now serves as a Vice President in the Business Operations Department. In this role, Ryan has oversight of sales strategies and business intelligence, as well as revenue reporting and forecasting for both the national and local sales divisions. During his time at Screenvision Media he has served as Manager, Sales Planning, and Senior Research Analyst. Ryan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Boston College and is based in New York. He reports into Katy Loria, Chief Revenue Officer.