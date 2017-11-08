SCREENVISION MEDIA TEAMS UP WITH HULU TO PRESENT ADVANCED SCREENING OF THE MINDY PROJECT SERIES FINALE

PRESS RELEASE

New York, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2017 – In celebration of its highly anticipated series finale, The Mindy Project will be coming to the big screen. Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, has announced today that it will be partnering with Hulu to bring the series finale of The Mindy Project to the AMC Dine-In Sunset Theater in West Hollywood on November 13th – ahead of its streaming premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 14 only on Hulu. Fans can RSVP to this special screening by visiting http://www.gofobo.com/TheMindyProject. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Fans of The Mindy Project will be able to see the series finale before it becomes available to the public during this exclusive event on Monday, November 13 at 7:30pm, at the AMC Dine-In Sunset 5 Theater. The pre-show experience will be hosted by Daily Baez of Daily Curlz, Lifestyle with a Curly Twist, and will feature a 20-minute pre-recorded Q+A with Mindy Kaling and her fellow cast members. In addition to exciting on-site giveaways, fans will also have the opportunity to feel like a celebrity as they pose at a step-and-repeat in the theater.

“We’re all big fans of The Mindy Project and as sad as we are to see the series come to an end, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Hulu on their first screening event for fans in a major movie theater.” Said Ann Brown, SVP, Client Solutions at Screenvision Media. “Screenvision Media loves creating memorable experiences in front of the big screen, and I know that this event will be no different.”

Currently in its sixth and final season, The Mindy Project is a single-camera comedy, starring Mindy Kaling, which follows a skilled OB/GYN navigating the tricky waters of both her personal and professional life, as she pursues her dreams of becoming the perfect woman, finding the perfect man and getting her perfect romantic comedy ending.

In the series finale of The Mindy Project, Mindy’s fertility practice is in danger and Annette’s (Rhea Perlman) upcoming surgery looms large. While Mindy and Danny (Chris Messina) wait for word on the surgery, Mindy attends Morgan (Ike Barinholtz) and Tamra’s (Xosha Roquemore) dream wedding, where she and the rest of the Shulman gang try to find their own happy endings.

All past seasons of The Mindy Project are now streaming exclusively on Hulu. Fans can catch up on the entire series ahead of the series finale, which will officially stream on Hulu on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The Mindy Project stars Mindy Kaling (Mindy Lahiri), Ed Weeks (Jeremy Reed), Ike Barinholtz (Morgan Tookers), Beth Grant (Beverly), Xosha Roquemore (Tamra Webb) and Fortune Feimster (Colette Kimball-Kinney).

The Mindy Project is created and executive produced by Mindy Kaling. Executive producers also include showrunner Matt Warburton, Howard Klein, Charlie Grandy and Michael Spiller. The Mindy Project is a Universal Television production, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment.