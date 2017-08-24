Severtson Announces Giant QuickFold Cinema Projection Screens During Expocine 2017
Now Available, the QuickFold Screens Can Measure Up to 500-Inches and Are the Perfect Solution for Situations That Require Large, High Quality Commercial or Cinema-Sized Screens, Such as Education, House of Worship, Museum, & Pro AV Venues, But Not in a Permanent Static Situation
Mesa, Arizona, USA, Aug. 24, 2017 – Severtson Screens (www.severtsonscreens.com),
a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the cinema, commercial,
pro AV, and home theater markets, is proud to announce the launch of the new Giant
QuickFold Screen Line during Expocine 2017, held in São Paulo, Brazil from Sept. 27-29
at the Convention Center Frei Caneca, booth #s 48 & 49 alongside Bardan Cinema,
Philips, Klipsch, and DepthQ.
“Our new QuickFold screens are easily portable that can be set up and taken down
quick and easy,” explained Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp.
“What makes them so unique and practical are the virtually limitless applications. It can
be customized up to 500-inches (41.7 ft.) diagonally, making them the ideal solution for
multi-purpose auditoriums, such as in commercial, university/school, house of worship,
museum, and pro AV situations that require large commercial or cinema-sized screens,
but not in a permanent static installation.”
Severtson’s new Giant QuickFold Screen Line includes dual frame construction for
superior support and to prevent hour-glassing of the screen. Additional options include
choice of multiple perforations, Silver 3D and Stellar White gains, and dress kits.
“The screens break down into a custom-built case depending on the size of the screen,
thus making them incredibly portable,” added Severtson. “Our revolutionary coating
allows the screens to be folded both for shipping and then for regular use. It’s the perfect
answer for what was once an impossible scenario for a large format cinematic 3D
screen.”
Severtson Corporation is a member of the Giant Screen Cinema Association. They have
manufactured cinema screens for theaters in countries all over the world, including the
United States, Mexico, Canada, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain,
Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands, Thailand, Scotland, China, Russia,
and many more. To meet the challenge of creating extremely large screens, Severtson
Corporation designed a robotic spray-arm application system to paint its high-performance
optical coating in-house on screens as large as 67.75ft.x 150ft. (20.7m x 45.8m). It is
currently the largest in-house cinema screen optical coating system in the world. Severtson
Screens certifications and partners include Technicolor, MasterImage, Dolby, Volfoni,
LightspeeD & DepthQ, and RealD (www.severtsonscreens.com/certifications).
Having celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, Severtson Corporation continues to be a
global leader in innovation and quality. The Severtson family’s extensive experience in
manufacturing small home theater screens and large cinema screens has given Severtson
Corporation the expertise to meet the needs of the professional and consumer AV markets for
both indoor applications as well as large outdoor venues. With its three Arizona-based
production facilities and its state-of- the-art robotic application system, Severtson has massive
production capabilities and an unusually wide array of screens. The screens range in size from
massive movie theaters, comfortable home theaters, and everything in between.
Visit severtsonscreens.com, call 480-610- 5155, or email sales@severtsonscreens.com
for more information.
