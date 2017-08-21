Severtson Features Multiple Screens and Technologies at ShowSouth 2017

PRESS RELEASE

Mesa, Arizona, USA, Aug. 18, 2017 – Severtson Screens (www.severtsonscreens.com), a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the cinema, commercial, pro AV, and home theater markets, has announced that it will feature its acclaimed Folded Silver 3D screens, SAT-4K ultra acoustic transparent screen, and new Giant QuickFold screens, as well as updated price estimator technologies during ShowSouth 2017, held in Atlanta at the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, booth # 102.

“We have updated and created entirely new screens and technologies over the past year, and we are excited to exhibit them to dealers and customers in Atlanta this year,” explained Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “No matter the audio and visual necessities, and the sizes required, Severtson has the high quality screen needed for any installation.”

Severtson’s new folded shipping method now makes international distribution of its industry-acclaimed SēVision 3D GX highly affordable, reducing international shipping costs by up to 70 percent. “Besides standard perforated white and sliver screens, we now also offer our new digiperf option, as well as our popular microperf option, to the folded SēVision 3D GX line of cinema projection screens for international shipment,” said Severtson. “Since its recent launch, we’ve had to renovate our facility and upgrade our machinery to keep up with worldwide demand.”

According to Severtson, digiperf offers multiple benefits versus standard perforation screens. “It is the answer for current ultra high-performance cinema screens, depending on one’s specific needs, and are the perfect solutions for 4k, 8k, 12k and even higher projection resolutions as these technologies becomes available in the future,” he said. “And now, Severtson’s new digiperf screens, like our microperf, are also engineered for the optimum audio and visual experience available in the marketplace today.”

Digiperf screens utilize 7.5 percent open space, are available with all coating and gains, are foldable as with all Severtson cinema screens (excluding electric screens), and it reduces moire over traditional standard perf screens.

The next generation SAT-4K will also be featured during ShowSouth 2017. “Our SAT-4K has received tremendous accolades since its launch, and we are proud to build upon its success with the next generation which features an even finer weave and whiter material that makes the viewing image even better than before,” explained Severtson Corp. V.P. & Chief Operating Officer Dan Maxwell. “Made in the USA, the SAT-4K’s acoustic abilities are not hampered by the finer weave, and we can now also seam SAT-4K for larger cinema screens to virtually limitless sizes. Made in the USA, the foldable SAT-4K is the ideal projection screen for virtually all cinema requirements,” Severtson continued. “Like perforated screens, the sound stage can be placed directly behind the screen at the same horizontal axis, allowing the vocals and the special effects to be completely in sync with the brilliant images on display. Due to almost no audio frequency loss, the SAT-4K screen allows for a completely immersive cinema experience.”

According to Maxwell, the new Giant QuickFold screens are easily portable that can be set up and taken down quick and easy. “What makes them so unique and practical are the virtually limitless applications,” he explained. “It can be customized up to 500-inches (41.7 ft.) diagonally, making them the ideal solution for multi-purpose auditoriums, such as in commercial, university/school, house of worship, museum, and pro AV situations that require large commercial or cinema-sized screens, but not in a permanent static installation.”

Severtson’s new Giant QuickFold Screen Line includes dual frame construction for superior support and to prevent hour-glassing of the screen. Additional options include choice of multiple perforations, Silver 3D and Stellar White gains, and dress kits. The screens break down into a custom-built case depending on the size of the screen, thus making them incredibly portable. Severtson’s revolutionary coating allows the screens to be folded both for shipping and then for regular use. It’s the perfect answer for what was once an impossible scenario for a large format cinematic 3D screen.

Severtson also recently announced that it has enhanced its cinema screen price estimator for its dealer base with Spanish and Portuguese language options. The price estimator is available via the Severtson website as well as a mobile app for Apple iOS and Android Smartphones.

“Do you already know exactly what you’re looking for in a cinema screen and want to know the price right away, any time of the day or night?” asked Severtson. “We’ve designed the price estimator to do just that for our dealer network. And with so many Spanish and Portuguese speaking dealers and customers worldwide, we’ve added these two languages to the price estimator to make their experience even easier and quicker.”

Severtson Corporation is a member of the Giant Screen Cinema Association. They have manufactured cinema screens for theaters in countries all over the world, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands, Thailand, Scotland, China, Russia, and many more. To meet the challenge of creating extremely large screens, Severtson Corporation designed a robotic spray-arm application system to paint its high-performance optical coating in-house on screens as large as 67.75ft.x 150ft. (20.7m x 45.8m). It is currently the largest in-house cinema screen optical coating system in the world. Severtson Screens certifications and partners include Technicolor, MasterImage, Dolby, Volfoni, LightspeeD & DepthQ, and RealD (www.severtsonscreens.com/certifications).

Having celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, Severtson Corporation continues to be a global leader in innovation and quality. The Severtson family’s extensive experience in manufacturing small home theater screens and large cinema screens has given Severtson Corporation the expertise to meet the needs of the professional and consumer AV markets for both indoor applications as well as large outdoor venues. With its three Arizona-based production facilities and its state-of-the-art robotic application system, Severtson has massive production capabilities and an unusually wide array of screens. The screens range in size from massive movie theaters, comfortable home theaters, and everything in between.

Visit severtsonscreens.com, call 480-610-5155, or email sales@severtsonscreens.com for more information.