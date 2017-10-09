Severtson Features Next Generation Folded SAT-4K Cinema Screen & New Digi-Perf Options for Folded Cinema Projection Screens at ShowEast 2017

PRESS RELEASE

Mesa, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2017 – Severtson Screens (www.severtsonscreens.com), a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the cinema, commercial, pro AV, and home theater markets, is pleased to announce it will feature the next generation SAT-4K Acoustically- Transparent cinema projection screen line as well as new digi-perf options for its folded line of cinema projection screens during ShowEast 2017, held in Miami, Fla. from Oct. 23-26 at Lowes Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., booth # 214.

“Our SAT-4K has received tremendous accolades since its launch, and we are proud to build upon its success with the next generation which features an even finer weave and whiter material that makes the viewing image even better than before,” explained Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “The SAT-4K’s acoustic abilities are not hampered by the finer weave, and we can now also seam SAT-4K for larger cinema screens to virtually limitless sizes.”

Made in the USA, the foldable SAT-4K is the ideal projection screen for virtually all cinema requirements. “Like perforated screens, the sound stage can be placed directly behind the screen at the same horizontal axis, allowing the vocals and the special effects to be completely in sync with the brilliant images on display,” Severtson continued. “Due to almost no audio frequency loss, the SAT-4K screen allows for a completely immersive cinema experience.”

Severtson Corp. V.P. & Chief Operating Officer Dan Maxwell added, “Our folded shipping method allows for no loss in the screen’s structural nor visible integrity, and now makes international distribution of the SAT-4K cinema screen line highly affordable, reducing international shipping costs by up to 70 percent.”

Currently available to nearly limitless sizes in both height and length, the SAT-4K cinema screen meets or exceeds all industry standards for optimum video and acoustic performance, with reference quality reproduction of the digital image combined with true fidelity of the original soundtrack. Additional specifications include Gain: 1.18; Max height: 16 ft seamless; customizable to desired specifications with seams; Viewing Angle: 160 degrees; and, Flame and mildew resistant. Custom and standard sizes are available. Severtson asks that customers contact them directly for individual pricing for their specific needs.

“Besides standard perforated and microperf white and sliver screens, we now also offer the digi- perf option to the folded line of cinema projection screens for international shipment,” added Severtson Corp. V.P. & Chief Operating Officer Dan Maxwell. “Digi-perf offers multiple benefits versus standard perforation screens. It is the answer for current ultra high-performance cinema screens, depending on one’s specific needs, and are the perfect solutions for 4k, 8k, 12k and even higher projection resolutions as these technologies becomes available in the future. And now, Severtson’s new digi-perf screens, like our microperf, are also engineered for the optimum

audio and visual experience available in the marketplace today.”

Digi-perf screens, which have available Stellar White & SeVision 3D GX coatings, utilize 7.5

percent open space, are available with all coating and gains, are foldable as with all Severtson cinema screens (excluding electric screens), and it reduces moire over traditional standard perf screens. Severtson Screens has been shipping folded screens both domestically and internationally to very pleased customers who, up until recently, could not afford them because of the enormous international shipping fees. Additionally, now there is a solution for complex installations where a long tube housing the cinema screen is impractical or not feasible to

transport through the building.

The new folded line of SēVision 3D GX and Ultra Wide cinema screens are now available for delivery to international destinations, having numerous advantages, including being available in standard or micro perforation (white and silver); coated surface that is harder to bruise and scuff; small micron flake coating produces a sharper image, eliminating graininess in bright scenes; viewing angles range from 30 to 40 degree half-gain depending on the specific screen gain requested; water-based coating promotes longevity by maintaining optical properties over time, eliminating flaking and cracking of the screen surface; and, perfect for large cinema applications (movie houses, museums, universities, etc.)

“Also, we have recently enhanced our new cinema screen price estimator with Spanish and Portuguese language options,” continued Severtson. “Simply log on to www.severtsonscreens.com/tools or visit the App Store to download the Severtson Price Estimator to your phone. After registering and logging in, dealers can instantly get quotes on the exact cinema screen they are looking for. This saves a lot of time for customers, especially with international orders. With this new tool, dealers can find out prices without having to speak with a sales representative or waiting for an email response.”

For each estimate requested, dealers will receive an automated email and PDF file detailing the screen price and packaging estimate. Prices are only estimates and do not include shipping charges or any other potential international fees.

Severtson Corporation is a member of the Giant Screen Cinema Association. They have manufactured cinema screens for theaters in countries all over the world, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands, Thailand, Scotland, China, Russia, and many more. To meet the challenge of creating extremely large screens, Severtson Corporation designed a robotic spray-arm application system to paint its high-performance optical coating in-house on screens as large as 67.75ft.x 150ft. (20.7m x 45.8m). It is currently the largest in-house cinema screen optical coating system in the world. Severtson Screens certifications and partners include Technicolor, MasterImage, Dolby, Volfoni, LightspeeD & DepthQ, and RealD (www.severtsonscreens.com/certifications).

Having celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, Severtson Corporation continues to be a global leader in innovation and quality. The Severtson family’s extensive experience in manufacturing small home theater screens and large cinema screens has given Severtson Corporation the expertise to meet the needs of the professional and consumer AV markets for both indoor applications as well as large outdoor venues. With its three Arizona-based production facilities and its state-of- the-art robotic application system, Severtson has massive production capabilities and an unusually wide array of screens. The screens range in size from massive movie theaters, comfortable home theaters, and everything in between.

Visit severtsonscreens.com, call 480-610- 5155, or email sales@severtsonscreens.com for more info.