Severtson Screens Enhances “Price Estimator” with Spanish and Portuguese Language Options on Website and App for Smartphone Devices

PRESS RELEASE

Mesa, Arizona, USA, April 12, 2017 – Severtson Screens (www.severtsonscreens.com), a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the cinema, commercial, pro AV, and home theater markets, has enhanced its cinema screen price estimator for its dealer base with Spanish and Portuguese language options. The price estimator is available via the Severtson website as well as a mobile app for Apple iOS and Android Smartphones.

“Do you already know exactly what you’re looking for in a cinema screen and want to know the price right away, any time of the day or night?” asked Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “We’ve designed the price estimator to do just that for our dealer network. And with so many Spanish and Portuguese speaking dealers and customers worldwide, we’ve added these two languages to the price estimator to make their experience even easier and quicker.”

Simply log on to www.severtsonscreens.com/tools or visit the App Store to download the Severtson Price Estimator to your phone. After registering and logging in, dealers can instantly get quotes on the exact cinema screen they are looking for. This saves a lot of time for customers, especially with international orders. With this new tool, dealers can find out prices without having to speak with a sales representative or waiting for an email response.

Once the dealer is registered with an account and granted access at www.severtsonscreens.com/register, the tool provides product and packaging price estimates for Severtson cinema screens as soon as they input the necessary required information, such as screen dimensions, coating, material, and desired packaging. The packaging portion of the price estimate is then calculated based on the selected product’s weight and container dimensions, which the tool also provides.

For each estimate requested, the customer will receive an automated email and PDF file detailing the screen price and packaging estimate. Prices are only estimates and do not include shipping charges or any other potential international fees.

“The new Price Estimator also features our acclaimed folded SēVision 3D GX line of cinema projection screens which can reduce international shipping costs by up to 70 percent, providing tremendous cost and time savings for Severtson customers worldwide,” added Severtson.

Severtson Corporation is a member of the Giant Screen Cinema Association. They have manufactured cinema screens for theaters in countries all over the world, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands, Thailand, Scotland, China, Russia, and many more. To meet the challenge of creating extremely large screens, Severtson Corporation designed a robotic spray-arm application system to paint its high-performance optical coating in-house on screens as large as 67.75ft.x 150ft. (20.7m x 45.8m). It is currently the largest in-house cinema screen optical coating system in the world. Severtson Screens certifications and partners include Technicolor, MasterImage, Dolby, Volfoni, LightspeeD & DepthQ, and RealD (www.severtsonscreens.com/certifications).

Having celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, Severtson Corporation continues to be a global leader in innovation and quality. The Severtson family’s extensive experience in manufacturing small home theater screens and large cinema screens has given Severtson Corporation the expertise to meet the needs of the professional and consumer AV markets for both indoor applications as well as large outdoor venues. With its three Arizona-based production facilities and its state-of-the-art robotic application system, Severtson has massive production capabilities and an unusually wide array of screens. The screens range in size from massive movie theaters, comfortable home theaters, and everything in between.