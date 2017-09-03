Severtson Screens Features Acclaimed Giant Electric Motorized Cinema Screens at Expocine 2017

PRESS RELEASE

Mesa, Arizona, USA, Sept. 1, 2017 – Severtson Screens (severtsonscreens.com), a

global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the cinema, commercial,

pro AV, and home theater markets, will feature the SēVision 3D GX Giant Electric

Motorized Cinema Projection Screen line during Expocine 2017, held in São Paulo,

Brazil from Sept. 27-29 at the Convention Center Frei Caneca, booth #s 48 & 49

alongside Bardan Cinema, Philips, Klipsch, and DepthQ. The screens are available up to

12 meters wide.

“Our wildly popular giant SēVision 3D GX projection screens are ideal for large venues

where the screen needs raised and lowered, such as in an opera or play house with a

large stage environment,” explained Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson

Corp. “It’s also the perfect solution for multi-purpose auditoriums, such as in commercial,

university/school, house of worship, museum, and pro AV situations that require large

commercial or cinema-sized screens, but not in a permanent static installation.”

The giant electric motorized projection screens are available in all offered gain levels as

well as in non-perf, cinema (standard) perf, and microperf so the soundstage can be

placed behind the screen similar to premier movie theatres.

“The SēVision 3D GX Giant Electric Motorized projection screens were the first giant

electric high quality 3D screens available on the market at these larger cinematic sizes,”

Severtson continued. “Due to our folded screen technology and coating, it has enabled

us to create an electric cinema screen that can be rolled up and down frequently without

damaging the screen’s surface. It’s the perfect answer for what was once an impossible

scenario for a large format cinematic 3D screen.”

Additional specifications of the new SēVision 3D GX Giant Electric Motorized Cinema Projection Screen line include:

● coated surface that is harder to bruise and scuff

● small micron flake coating produces a sharper image, eliminating graininess in

bright scenes

● viewing angles range from 30 to 40 degree half-gain depending on the specific

screen gain requested

● water-based coating promotes longevity by maintaining optical properties over

time, eliminating flaking and cracking of the screen surface allowing the screen to

remain perfect for frequent rolling up/down

Severtson Corporation is a member of the Giant Screen Cinema Association. They have manufactured cinema screens for theaters in countries all over the world, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands, Thailand, Scotland, China, Russia, and many more. To meet the challenge of creating extremely large screens, Severtson Corporation designed a robotic spray-arm application system to paint its high-performance optical coating in-house on screens as large as 67.75ft.x 150ft. (20.7m x 45.8m). It is currently the largest in-house cinema screen optical coating system in the world. Severtson Screens certifications and partners include Technicolor, MasterImage, Dolby, Volfoni, LightspeeD & DepthQ, and RealD

(www.severtsonscreens.com/certifications).

Having celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, Severtson Corporation continues to be a

global leader in innovation and quality. The Severtson family’s extensive experience in

manufacturing small home theater screens and large cinema screens has given

Severtson Corporation the expertise to meet the needs of the professional and

consumer AV markets for both indoor applications as well as large outdoor venues. With

its three Arizona-based production facilities and its state-of- the-art robotic application

system, Severtson has massive production capabilities and an unusually wide array of

screens. The screens range in size from massive movie theaters, comfortable home

theaters, and everything in between.

Visit severtsonscreens.com, call 480-610- 5155, or email sales@severtsonscreens.com

for more information.