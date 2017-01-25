Severtson Screens Launches Next Generation Folded SAT-4K Acoustically Transparent Cinema Screen

PRESS RELEASE

Mesa, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2017 – Severtson Screens (www.severtsonscreens.com), a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the cinema, commercial, pro AV, and home theater markets, is pleased to announce the launch of the next generation SAT-4K Acoustically-Transparent cinema projection screen line. The enhanced SAT-4K is now available.

“Our SAT-4K has received tremendous accolades since its launch, and we are proud to build upon its success with the next generation which features an even finer weave and whiter material that makes the viewing image even better than before,” explained Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “Made in the USA, the SAT-4K’s acoustic abilities are not hampered by the finer weave, and we can now also seam SAT-4K for larger cinema screens to virtually limitless sizes.”

Said Ricardo LaPorta, South America Territory Sales Manager for Christie Digital Systems, “When we first saw a demonstration of Severtson’s SAT-4K material, we did not have any sound quality loss with high pitch frequency audio, as such loss is apparent in vinyl screens. The SAT-4K has tremendous sound transfer capabilities, along with remarkable visual clarity. To say we are impressed is an understatement.”

LaPorta added that due to the SAT-4K’s performance, they are now using the SAT-4K screen in Christie’s Sao Paolo, Brazil training facility.

“The collaboration of Severtson to the Christie/Dolby booth during Expocine 2015 was key,” said Carlos Watanabe, Regional Director, Latin America at Dolby Laboratories. “They contributed to the guarantee that the public had the best image in partnership with the best cinema sound – Dolby Atmos® – which was clearly demonstrated during the event.” As a result, Severtson once again demonstrated SAT with Christie and Dolby at ExpoCine 2016.

“Made in the USA, the foldable SAT-4K is the ideal projection screen for virtually all cinema requirements,” Severtson continued. “Like perforated screens, the sound stage can be placed directly behind the screen at the same horizontal axis, allowing the vocals and the special effects to be completely in sync with the brilliant images on display. Due to almost no audio frequency loss, the SAT-4K screen allows for a completely immersive cinema experience.”

Severtson Corp. V.P. & Chief Operating Officer Dan Maxwell added, “Our folded shipping method allows for no loss in the screen’s structural nor visible integrity, and now makes international distribution of the SAT-4K cinema screen line highly affordable, reducing international shipping costs by up to 70 percent.

Currently available to nearly limitless sizes in both height and length, the SAT-4K cinema screen meets or exceeds all industry standards for optimum video and acoustic performance, with reference quality reproduction of the digital image combined with true fidelity of the original soundtrack.

Additional specifications include:

Surface: SAT-4K acoustically woven screen material

Gain: 1.18

Max height: 16 ft seamless; customizable to desired specifications with seams

Viewing Angle: 160 degrees

Flame and mildew resistant

Custom and standard sizes are available. Severtson asks that customers contact them directly for individual pricing for their specific needs.

Severtson Corporation is a member of the Giant Screen Cinema Association. They have manufactured cinema screens for theaters in countries all over the world, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands, Thailand, Scotland, China, Russia, and many more. To meet the challenge of creating extremely large screens, Severtson Corporation designed a robotic spray-arm application system to paint its high-performance optical coating in-house on screens as large as 67.75ft.x 150ft. (20.7m x 45.8m). It is currently the largest in-house cinema screen optical coating system in the world. Severtson Screens certifications and partners include Technicolor, MasterImage, Dolby, Volfoni, LightspeeD & DepthQ, and RealD (www.severtsonscreens.com/certifications).

Having celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, Severtson Corporation continues to be a global leader in innovation and quality. The Severtson family’s extensive experience in manufacturing small home theater screens and large cinema screens has given Severtson Corporation the expertise to meet the needs of the professional and consumer AV markets for both indoor applications as well as large outdoor venues. With its three Arizona-based production facilities and its state-of-the-art robotic application system, Severtson has massive production capabilities and an unusually wide array of screens. The screens range in size from massive movie theaters, comfortable home theaters, and everything in between.

