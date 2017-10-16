Severtson Screens Showcases New Giant Electric Motorized & Giant QuickFold Cinema Screens at ShowEast 2017

PRESS RELEASE

Mesa, Arizona, USA, Oct. 16, 2017 – Severtson Screens (severtsonscreens.com), a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens for the cinema, commercial, pro AV, and home theater markets, will feature the Giant Electric Motorized Cinema Projection Screen and new Giant QuickFold Screen lines during ShowEast 2017, held in Miami, Fla. from Oct. 23-26 at Lowes Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla., booth # 214. Both screens are

available with SēVision 3D GX or Stellar White coatings and various perforation options.

“Both are perfect solutions for multi-purpose auditoriums and stages, such as in commercial, university/school, house of worship, museum, and pro AV situations that require large commercial or cinema-sized screens, but not in a permanent static installation,” explained Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp.

The giant electric motorized projection screens are ideal for large venues where the screen needs raised and lowered, such as in an opera or play house with a large stage environment, and are available in all offered gain levels as well as in non-perf, cinema (standard) perf, and microperf so the soundstage can be placed behind the screen similar to premier movie theatres.

“The Giant Electric Motorized projection screens were the first giant electric high quality 3D screens available on the market at these larger cinematic sizes,” Severtson continued. “Due to our folded screen technology and coating, it has enabled us to create an electric cinema screen that can be rolled up and down frequently without damaging the screen’s surface. It’s the perfect answer for what was once an impossible scenario for a large format cinematic 3D screen.”

Additional specifications of the new Giant Electric Motorized Cinema Projection Screen line

include:

● coated surface that is harder to bruise and scuff

● small micron flake coating produces a sharper image, eliminating graininess in bright scenes

● viewing angles range from 30 to 40 degree half-gain depending on the specific screen gain requested

● water-based coating promotes longevity by maintaining optical properties over time, eliminating flaking and cracking of the screen surface allowing the screen to remain perfect for frequent rolling up/down

Severtson’s new Giant QuickFold Screen Line includes dual frame construction for superior support and to prevent hour-glassing of the screen.

“Our new QuickFold screens are easily portable that can be set up and taken down quick and easy,” added Severtson Corp. V.P. & Chief Operating Officer Dan Maxwell. “What makes them so unique and practical are the virtually limitless applications as they can be customized up to 500-inches (41.7 ft.) diagonally.”

The screens break down into a custom-built case depending on the size of the screen, thus making them incredibly portable. Severtson’s revolutionary coating allows the screens to be folded both for shipping and then for regular use. It’s the perfect answer for what was once an impossible scenario for a large format cinematic 3D screen.

“Also, we have recently enhanced our new cinema screen price estimator with Spanish and Portuguese language options,” continued Severtson. “Simply log on to www.severtsonscreens.com/tools or visit the App Store to download the Severtson Price Estimator to your phone. After registering and logging in, dealers can instantly get quotes on the exact cinema screen they are looking for. This saves a lot of time for customers, especially with international orders. With this new tool, dealers can find out prices without having to speak with a sales representative or waiting for an email response.”

For each estimate requested, dealers will receive an automated email and PDF file detailing the screen price and packaging estimate. Prices are only estimates and do not include shipping charges or any other potential international fees.

Severtson Corporation is a member of the Giant Screen Cinema Association. They have manufactured cinema screens for theaters in countries all over the world, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands, Thailand, Scotland, China, Russia, and many more. To meet the challenge of creating extremely large screens, Severtson Corporation designed a robotic spray-arm application system to paint its high-performance optical coating in-house on screens as large as 67.75ft.x 150ft. (20.7m x 45.8m). It is currently the largest in-house cinema screen optical coating system in the world. Severtson Screens certifications and partners include Technicolor, MasterImage, Dolby, Volfoni, LightspeeD & DepthQ, and RealD (www.severtsonscreens.com/certifications). Having celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, Severtson Corporation continues to be a global leader in innovation and quality.

The Severtson family’s extensive experience in manufacturing small home theater screens and large cinema screens has given Severtson Corporation the expertise to meet the needs of the professional and consumer AV markets for both indoor applications as well as large outdoor venues. With its three Arizona-based production facilities and its state-of- the-art robotic application system, Severtson has massive production capabilities and an unusually wide array of screens. The screens range in size from massive movie theaters, comfortable home theaters, and everything in between.

Visit severtsonscreens.com, call 480-610- 5155, or email sales@severtsonscreens.com for more information.