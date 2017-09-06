Fandango: ‘IT’ Shatters Presales Records for Horror Movies and September Releases

Their official press release:

With a few more days to go before its Friday release date, “It” has already broken the record as Fandango’s #1 horror pre-seller of all time, eclipsing 2011’s “Paranormal Activity 3,” and the record as Fandango’s top pre-seller among September releases, beating 2016’s “Sully.”

“The advance ticket sales have been sensational,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “’It’ has been building tremendous momentum, fueled by nostalgia for the iconic Stephen King story, some spine-chilling trailers and terrific advance buzz. With the promise of a film that’s scary, funny and driven by one of horror’s most memorable villains in Pennywise the Clown, ‘It’ is destined to kick off the fall movie season in a major way and will easily lead this weekend’s box office.”

According to a survey of more than 1,000 “It” moviegoers on Fandango:

96% have been looking forward to Fall’s fresher movie fare.

91% are fans of Stephen King.

89% were intrigued by the trailer.

85% are excited to see “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard in his big-screen debut.

73% saw the 1990 TV mini-series with Tim Curry as Pennywise.

68% claim the lack of images of the new Pennywise increased their interest.

Only 57% identify themselves as true horror fans.

About Fanticipation

Known for having its finger on the pulse of moviegoers, Fandango’s movie buzz indicator, Fanticipation, provides statistical insight into the movies fans are planning to see in a given weekend. Fanticipation scores (based on a 1 to 100-point scale) are calculated via an algorithm of Fandango’s advance ticket sales, website and mobile traffic, and social media engagement. Fanticipation is not intended as a forecast of the weekend box office; it is a snapshot of movie fan sentiment. Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies, reaching more than 60 million unique visitors per month across its portfolio of digital properties, according to comScore.