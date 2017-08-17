Silverspot Cinema To Open First Wisconsin Theater At The Corners, Town Of Brookfield

PRESS RELEASE

Town of Brookfield, Wis. – Brookfield Corners, LLC today announced that Silverspot Cinema will debut in Wisconsin when it opens its second Midwest theater at The Corners in the Spring of 2019. The sophisticated boutique theater will be 41,000 square feet, featuring 9 screens.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing our unique theater experience and programming to this community by joining The Corners of Brookfield,” said Gonzalo Ulivi, Managing Partner of Silverspot Cinema. “Theater-goers will be exposed to a celebration of cinema…from the best of the Hollywood Studios releases to independent films, meet-and-greets with filmmakers, and so much more. We love the Town Center feel centered on Market Square. It’s a unique place and we’re delighted to be bringing our equally unique theater experience and programming to Wisconsin and its residents by joining The Corners of Brookfield. We love the atmosphere and

the feeling of place and community.”

Among the hallmarks of Silverspot Cinema are its expansive cultural programming including live operatic performances, live theater and special events; cosmopolitan ambiance; plush recliners; and, attention to customer service. Guests will enjoy a menu of scrumptious plates and cocktails in-theater or at the sleek bar and lounge area. Silverspot Cinema will be located at the east side of the lifestyle center, above retailers located south of Arhaus and north of Von Maur. Revisions to the center’s original site plan to accommodate a theater tenant are currently being reviewed the Town of Brookfield and construction is expected to start February 2018.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Silverspot Cinema to The Corners,” said Robert Gould, Vice President of U.S. Operations for IM Properties. “The unique experience it offers movie-goers perfectly aligns with our goal of The Corners being a unique place for local, regional residents and visitors to shop, dine, live and be entertained. We’re proud to add another first-to-Wisconsin operator to our center.”

Other first-to-Wisconsin retailers announced at The Corners include Anthony Vince Nail Spa, Arhaus, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, Kendra Scott, L.L.Bean, Scout & Molly’s and Von Maur. In addition to these, The Corners features a variety of Wisconsin favorites that are already open including Belair Cantina, Café Hollander and Twigs with others under construction.