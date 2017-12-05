SMPTE’s ‘Magic and Miracles’ Book Is Available at a Special Pre-Order Price

PRESS RELEASE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Dec. 5, 2017 — SMPTE®, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, today announced that “Magic and Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Image Science and Technology” will ship in January. Documenting a century of innovation fueled by SMPTE’s standards work, the richly illustrated hardcover book features more than 350 pages of historical photographs, movie stills, insider stories, and milestone events.

“‘Magic and Miracles’ is a must-have for any friend of SMPTE and any dedicated enthusiast of the moving image,” said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. “I think that James Cameron explained it best in his acceptance speech last year when he received his SMPTE Honorary Membership. He thanked the Society for its work over the past 100 years and added, ‘It’s only when you stop and look back over a century that you see how far we’ve come. It’s dazzling. It’s astounding. It’s magic.’ He was right! It has been a magical journey, and we have captured it all with this beautiful new book.”

Using essays contributed by SMPTE Members, descriptions of landmark events, insights into the Society’s standards development work, and archival material that documents the course of moving-image technology evolution, “Magic and Miracles” commemorates the work of the Society and its members in the development of motion-picture, television, and digital media technology.

“In ‘Magic and Miracles’ we tell the story of SMPTE and its contributions to motion pictures, television, and digital media — from the advent of ‘talkies’ in the 1920s to the networked media infrastructures of today,” said Philip J. Cianci, who served as editorial director for the book. “The book is a perfect holiday gift, whether for an industry executive, engineer, researcher, or student.”

The 9-inch by 11-inch full-color hardcover book is available for pre-order now at magic-and-miracles.org. “Magic and Miracles” is specially priced for pre-print orders at $59.94 for SMPTE Members and $75 for nonmembers. Orders will be shipped in late January.

Note to Media: Advance Review Copies of “Magic and Miracles” are available. Please email Aimée Ricca at aimeericca@smpte.org, if you are interested in reviewing the book.

Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.