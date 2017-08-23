Sonic Equipment Company Welcomes Steve Zimmerman as Director of Projects and Business Development

PRESS RELEASE

Iola, KS – August 22, 2017

Sonic Equipment Company is pleased to welcome Steve Zimmerman back to the Sonic team. Zimmerman will be rejoining Sonic as the Director of Projects and Business Development, capitalizing on years of previous in-company experience in virtually every department, from sales to service, human resources to project development. Zimmerman had previously been responsible for the development and operation of the Projects Department. His command of industry standards and unparalleled commitment to vendors, customers, and contractors make him uniquely qualified for his new role. Speaking of rejoining the Sonic family, Zimmerman said, “I really love working in this industry. The chance to return to Sonic, where I have enjoyed so many successful years, is an incredible opportunity.” Steve will now be managing new build and renovation projects, as well as pursuing any business development opportunities.

Zimmerman is warmly received by Sonic Executive Director Ron Hageman, who said, “We are beyond excited to have Steve back on our team. Sonic is fortunate to have his passion, experience, and dedication under our roof again. He has played such a significant role in Sonic’s growth in the past, and I am thrilled to welcome him back as he helps us continue to grow and improve our services in the future.”