Sonic Equipment Selects CIELO to Deliver Best-in-Class Support Services to Over 1000 Screens in the US

PRESS RELEASE

Miami Fl. Oct. 24 2017 — Sonic Equipment is pleased to announce a partnership with Cinema Equipment and Supplies (CES), the global leader in digital cinema solutions. Sonic will implement the CIELO platform, a cloud-based, remote monitoring, technical support and predictive analytics solution across all their customers. CIELO’s capabilities will allow Sonic Operational Solutions team to increase business efficiencies and provide superior customer support. For the past two years, Sonic and CES assisted each other with field services. Now, following this formal partnership, the two companies can work together to be a stronger force in the cinema industry and offer even better and more efficient service to Sonic and SOS clients.

“I’m very excited to start a new path of monitoring growth for Sonic. We want what’s best for our customers, and with our field experience and support staff, I feel that this monitoring partnership with CES will help us continue to provide the best service.” – Ron Hageman, Executive Director

“We leveraged on our more than 30 years of experience to develop and implement technology that can remove the hassles of theater support operations, so the exhibitors can focus their efforts in attracting more customers to their theaters. We are very pleased to share this vision with a strong partner like Sonic and deliver CIELO benefits to their vast network of customers” – Alex Younger, VP of Sales Services at CES.

The CIELO platform is especially designed to meet the requirements of remote support service providers out-of-the-box and the flexibility to incorporate their unique capabilities and know-how to maximize their customers’ satisfaction. After this deployment the CIELO platform will be successfully running in over 6000 screens around the globe.

“We at Sonic are incredibly excited about this announcement. We know that Cielo provides the best-in-class solution available today. Utilizing the CIELO platform will enable us to provide the best services possible to our customers, while also staying on the cutting edge of cinema technology.” – Chris Stevens, Director of Sonic Services

“We believe that the cinema industry still has yet to capture the value of digital technologies that are available, we are continuously improving our IoT platform, so service providers and exhibitors of any size alike can seamlessly integrate it into their business process and achieve efficiencies that translate into cost savings. We are thrilled to partner with Sonic’s expertise to further expand the adoption of CIELO in the industry”. – Guillermo Younger Jr. CEO at CES