Sony Digital Cinema 4K confirms the launch of a brand-new family of 4K laser digital cinema projectors

Sony Digital Cinema 4K confirms the launch of a brand-new family of 4K laser digital cinema projectors

Published August 14, 2017 Comments 0

PRESS RELEASE 

The SRX-R800 Series is the first digital cinema projection system combining Sony’s latest-generation native 4K SXRD with a long-lasting laser light source. With the latest advances in Sony’s acclaimed SXRD optical panel technology, this achieves a contrast ratio of 10,000:1. This makes all SRX-R800 models the ideal choice for delivering HDR content, giving cinema audiences an even more immersive entertainment experience.

The SRX-R800 Series includes four2 DCI-compliant models, of which the SRXR815P and SRX-815DS 4K laser digital cinema projectors are available to pre-order now and come to market in Winter 2017, in Europe.

 

Category Exhibition News Views 45

Related posts

Cinemeccanica Debuts ESPARENA, the First Cinema Gaming Platform
Bardan Cinema Establishes Strategic Partnership with TK Architects to Develop State-of-the-Art Cinemas in the Americas and Caribbean
Christie Announces Retirement of Gerry Remers, Christie Canada President & COO
Barco Lobby Experience At ShowBiz Cinemas Wins Bronze APEX Award At Digital Signage Expo
Wanda Cinema Line Selects Dolby Atmos And Dolby Digital Cinema Processors For New Cinema Screens In China In 2016
National Amusements Announces USHIO as Their Exclusive Worldwide Provider of Xenon Bulbs

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *