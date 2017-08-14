Sony Digital Cinema 4K confirms the launch of a brand-new family of 4K laser digital cinema projectors

PRESS RELEASE

The SRX-R800 Series is the first digital cinema projection system combining Sony’s latest-generation native 4K SXRD with a long-lasting laser light source. With the latest advances in Sony’s acclaimed SXRD optical panel technology, this achieves a contrast ratio of 10,000:1. This makes all SRX-R800 models the ideal choice for delivering HDR content, giving cinema audiences an even more immersive entertainment experience.

The SRX-R800 Series includes four2 DCI-compliant models, of which the SRXR815P and SRX-815DS 4K laser digital cinema projectors are available to pre-order now and come to market in Winter 2017, in Europe.