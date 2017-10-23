Spotlight Cinema Networks Acquires Assets of Storming Images LLC, Leading Image Display Company

PRESS RELEASE

New York, NY, October 23, 2017 –Spotlight Cinema Networks has acquired the assets of Storming Images, LLC, it was announced today by Jerry Rakfeldt, CEO, Spotlight Cinema Networks. Storming Images will be renamed Storming Images North America, a Spotlight Cinema Networks-owned company.

Founded in 2004 in Farmington Hills, MI, Storming Images is a leading digital content delivery provider with a strong focus in movie theatre preshows, Digital Cinema Package delivery, outdoor digital signs, and displays in venues such as casinos, hotels and restaurants. Spotlight Cinema Networks has been a client of Storming Images since 2010, relying on the company for distribution of its sophisticated preshow and upscale advertising to audiences throughout North America. Storming Images North America will continue to work with Spotlight in addition to other companies in the digital display space.

“We’re proud to welcome the staff of Storming Images North America,” said Jerry Rakfeldt. “For seven years, Storming Images has been an innovative and cost-effective partner with enormous technical know-how. We’re counting on them to drive product development so Spotlight and Storming’s other clients can substantially improve the distribution of advertising and preshows to movie theatres. Additionally, because of their expertise in digital display technologies, we intend to target and reach our core audience beyond cinema.”

“On behalf of my Storming Images colleagues who are joining me at Storming Images North America – Jamie Mueller, co-founder and chief software architect, and Frank Anderson, network engineer – we’re proud to be part of the Spotlight Cinema Networks family,” said Jeff Hemingway, president of Storming Images North America. “Working with Spotlight will give us the resources to serve our clients better, improve our technology and seek out bigger projects.”