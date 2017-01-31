Spotlight Cinema Networks Adds M2M’s Cutting-Edge Programming to Preshow

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK (January 31, 2017) – Spotlight Cinema Networks and Made to Measure (M2M) announced a national preshow partnership that showcases M2M’s unique fashion, art and design content on 230 screens across 40 theaters in 30 cities beginning today.

Spotlight is the leading cinema preshow in celebrated luxury and iconic independent film theatres across the United States, including but not limited to the Angelika Film Centers, Laemmle Theatres, and Landmark Cinemas.

M2M original series that will be featured during Spotlight’s 20-minute preshow include:

“Art of Style,” a five-episode series that provides an insider’s glimpse into the life and work of today’s leading designers

“Tea at the Beatrice with Glenn O’Brien,” a recurring series starring the fashion writer in conversation with fashion icons

“Visionaries,” a visually experimental docu-series that looks at visionaries in creative industries

“Iconic,” a recurring series that looks at the influence of fashion’s most memorable icons such as Balenciaga and Grace Jones

“We’ve curated these cutting-edge films from M2M’s one-of-a-kind library to appeal specifically to our sophisticated cinema audiences,” said Michael Sakin, President, Spotlight Cinema Networks. “Our national network of luxury and art house exhibitors is the perfect venue to offer these visually striking and highly inventive short films. They are the ideal complement to the independent films shown in our theatres.”

“The Spotlight Cinema Networks preshow is an outstanding platform for M2M’s premium editorial content, helping us reach new audiences and expand the cultural conversation,” said Susan Hootstein, M2M’s Executive Director. “The series we’re showcasing offer fresh perspectives on one of the most creative, dynamic and unpredictable industries in the world.”

The first M2M original content piece to debut in Spotlight theatres will be a look at the work and unique style of American fashion designer Thom Browne as part of the “Art of Style” series directed by Lisa Immordino Vreeland.

Launched by IMG in late 2015, M2M covers the world of fashion and style through fresh and culturally relevant storytelling. M2M features original programming, classic fashion films and runway shows from the world’s top designers. Its original series and documentaries highlight the people, issues, trends and events that have defined and continue to transform the fashion landscape.