Spotlight Cinema Networks and Art House Convergence to Launch Annual Spotlight Lifetime Achievement Award

PRESS RELEASE

New York, NY, January 10, 2017 – Spotlight Cinema Networks, in partnership with Art House Convergence, announced today the creation of the Spotlight Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring an individual who has performed outstanding service and accomplishment in a career devoted to the distribution and exhibition of independent films.

The recipient of the award will be named at the 2017 Art House Convergence conference’s Tuesday night dinner, January 17, in Midway, Utah. The recipient will be chosen by the Provisional Board of the Art House Convergence, an organization devoted to increasing the quantity and quality of Art House cinemas in North America.

“Exhibitors and distributors are critical partners in the health and vitality of independent films,” said Michael Sakin, President of Spotlight Cinema Networks. “We’re indebted to those individuals who have dedicated their careers ensuring that independent films have a robust distribution system and an exhibition platform to reach sophisticated audiences around the country. It’s time their achievements were formally recognized. Because of our steadfast commitment to independent films since the inception of our company, we’re proud to launch and support this award.”

“The Art House Convergence is thrilled to announce this award as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations,” said Barbara Twist, Managing Director of Art House Convergence. “The award, developed with Spotlight Cinema Networks, is aligned with our mission to support Art House cinemas in North America. We look forward to celebrating Art House champions each year with this honor.”