Spotlight Cinema Networks’ Michael Sakin Named President of the Cinema Advertising Council

NEW YORK, April 19, 2017 – The Cinema Advertising Council (CAC), a national non-profit trade association serving cinema advertising sellers, the theatrical exhibition community and the advertising industry, announced today that Michael Sakin has been elected President.

Rik Zelman, SVP, Director of Sales, Ad On the Wall, and Laura Adler, President, A&G Marketing Group, Inc., were also elected as CAC officers retaining their previous CAC roles as Treasurer and Secretary respectively. Other Board members elected to the Board include Dave Kupiec, EVP, National Sales, National CineMedia; Clint Wisialowski, VP Sales, Marcus Theatres; and Katy Loria, Chief Revenue Officer, National Ad Sales, Screenvision, who had served as President prior to Sakin’s appointment.

“I’m proud to work with my industry colleagues promoting the value of cinema advertising to companies seeking to connect with consumers using the vast canvas of a movie screen,” said Sakin. “In a world gone digital with consumers often focused on screens not much bigger than a credit card, cinema advertising – which has an unrivaled ability to reach audiences in a distraction-free environment — is more important than ever for marketers. It’s one of the reasons why the industry posted $758 million in revenue in 2016, its highest total ever.”

About Michael Sakin

For more than 25 years, Michael Sakin has worked as a media industry executive representing some of the best-known companies in the field. He was one of Spotlight’s founding executives when the company was formed in 2010 and he was named President of the company in 2013. Under Sakin’s leadership, Spotlight has cemented its position as the only cinema advertising platform 100% dedicated to luxury and arthouse theatres. Prior to Spotlight, he held the position of SVP of Ad Sales for Landmark Theatres and ran the Western and Midwest Regions for Screenvision. Sakin began his advertising career as a media buyer at DMB&B on the Kraft/General Foods account. After completion of the Turner Broadcasting Sales Training Program, he joined Fox Cable Networks as an Account Executive and was promoted to SVP of Ad Sales. During his eight-year tenure, Sakin successfully launched several networks including FX, Fox Movie Channel, Fox Sports Net, and National Geographic. Following Fox Cable Networks, he became the Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales for The Game Show Network. Prior to joining Screenvision in 2006, Sakin started the sponsorship group at Ultimate Fighting Championship.

About The Cinema Advertising Council (CAC)

The Cinema Advertising Council is a national non-profit trade association founded in 2003 serving cinema advertising sellers, the theatrical exhibition community and the advertising community. The organization acts as a central source of information for the industry. CAC members have generated $600 million or higher in cinema advertising revenue for seven consecutive years, with more than $8.68 billion spent on- and off-screen since the CAC began tracking revenue in 2002. In addition to representing cinema advertising companies that account for 35,502* U.S. cinema screens, or approximately 90 percent of U.S. cinema screens and Box Office admissions, the CAC’s membership is also comprised of companies that provide services and products to the cinema advertising industry.