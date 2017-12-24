‘Last Jedi’ Has Earned $745M Globally, Heading Towards $1B

A true global phenomenon, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has pulled in $745.4 million through two weekends of global release. While that’s a bit behind its predecessor The Force Awakens, it’s still on track to become one of the highest-grossing global films of all time.

Overseas, the title has earned $380.3 million through Sunday, ranking as the 14th-highest grossing release of 2017 overseas and rising up that ranking fast. And that’s without opening in China until January 5 — Force Awakens earned $124.1 million in that country.

Last Jedi earned a $75.1 million second frame overseas this weekend. While that’s certainly very strong, it does represent a sharp 67 percent decline relative to last weekend, about in line with its 68 percent 3-day-to-3-day domestic drop.

Globally, Last Jedi currently ranks as the 10th-highest grossing film of the year with $745.4 million. Three films this year reached $1 billion globally: Beauty and the Beast with $1.26 billion, The Fate of the Furious with $1.23 billion, and Despicable Me 3 with $1.03 billion. Last Jedi is certain to join their ranks, likely before the end of the calendar year, although whether it actually beats Beauty for the top spot depends on how fast it drops off.

Globally, Force ranks as the 3rd-highest grossing film of all time at $2.06 billion. While Last Jedi is a lock to earn at least $1 billion globally, $2 billion and overtaking Jedi will be a significantly harder achievement — in fact, almost impossible. Only three films have ever done so, and Jedi appears to be dropping off much more quickly than Force did.

Domestically, the film will have earned an estimated $397.2 million through Christmas Day Monday. That will be 30 percent behind Force Awakens through the same number of days in release.