‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ #1 in Pre-Sales on MovieTickets.com

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is raking in the pre-sales.

Two weeks ahead of the film’s Dec. 14 release, MovieTickets.com reports that the Rian Johnson-directed followup is the service’s top-selling title by far, accounting for 28.4% of all tickets sold in the last 24 hours. That compares with Coco‘s 14.9%, Justice League‘s 9.2%, Wonder‘s 9.1% and Thor: Ragnarok‘s 5%.

Tickets for the Disney release went on sale October 10.