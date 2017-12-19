‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Daily Updates: $21.6M Monday

Tuesday (12/19) Update:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi continued working its magic at the domestic box office, grossing an estimated $21.6 million on Monday for a total of $241.6 million in North America after four days of release (including Thursday night previews). While that’s far lower than The Force Awakens’ $40.1 million gross on the Monday following its opening weekend, that film benefitted from pent-up demand for the franchise (and perhaps from coming slightly later in the release calendar, when more children would have been out of school for the holiday break). That said, it did finish considerably higher than last year’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which took in $17.5 million on its respective first Monday.

The Last Jedi’s gross yesterday ranks as one of the Top 10 Mondays of all time, meaning four of those slots are now occupied by Star Wars installments (The Force Awakens at #1 and #3, Rogue One at #2 for its second Monday – which happened to be the day after Christmas – and now The Last Jedi at #10).