‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Overseas Update: $22.2M Monday

Daily Updates on the sequel's international box office

Author Published December 19, 2017 Comments 0

Tuesday (12/19) Update:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi took in an estimated $22.2 million overseas on Monday, including $4.3 million in the UK, $2.1 million in Germany, and $2.2 million in Japan. That doesn’t include the lucrative Chinese market, where it’s not scheduled to open until January 5. Yesterday’s gross brings the film’s international total to $253 million and its global total to $494.6 million.

Tags Box office, overseas, Star Wars, Star Wars Episode VIII, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Last Jedi Category BoxOffice News, Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis, Overseas Views 125
Chris Eggertsen

Related posts

‘Interstellar’ Surges Above $300M Mark Overseas
Trailer Reactions: ‘Jurassic World’ Vs ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
Disney Hits $4B Global Mark For Second Time
‘Star Wars’ Shows Its Staying Power
‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *