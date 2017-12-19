‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Overseas Update: $22.2M Monday

Tuesday (12/19) Update:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi took in an estimated $22.2 million overseas on Monday, including $4.3 million in the UK, $2.1 million in Germany, and $2.2 million in Japan. That doesn’t include the lucrative Chinese market, where it’s not scheduled to open until January 5. Yesterday’s gross brings the film’s international total to $253 million and its global total to $494.6 million.